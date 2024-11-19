News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss men’s and women’s War Games, Raw on Netflix details, state of AEW’s top tier stars going into Full Gear, more (125 min.)

November 19, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They discuss these topics:

  • The decision by WWE to have two WarGames matches and when it makes sense and doesn’t make sense to do so.
  • The teams and the set-up for the women’s WarGames match, plus thoughts on how Nia Jax is doing in her top heel role.
  • The men’s WarGames match and will the fifth man for sure be Seth Rollins or is there a chance it’s ultimately someone else, including the pros and cons of C.M. Punk.
  • When will Paul Heyman return?
  • How is Roman Reigns doing since his return in terms of creating drama but also not disappointing the fans who chanted for him.
  • How is Solo Sikoa doing in a top heel role?
  • If Seth is in WarGames, will he have a confrontation with Reigns?
  • The latest WWE Raw on Netflix news.
  • The state of AEW’s top star power going into Full Gear on Saturday and what main move Tony Khan should make to try to get AEW red-hot again.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024