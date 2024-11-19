FREE PODCAST 11/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss men’s and women’s War Games, Raw on Netflix details, state of AEW’s top tier stars going into Full Gear, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They discuss these topics:
- The decision by WWE to have two WarGames matches and when it makes sense and doesn’t make sense to do so.
- The teams and the set-up for the women’s WarGames match, plus thoughts on how Nia Jax is doing in her top heel role.
- The men’s WarGames match and will the fifth man for sure be Seth Rollins or is there a chance it’s ultimately someone else, including the pros and cons of C.M. Punk.
- When will Paul Heyman return?
- How is Roman Reigns doing since his return in terms of creating drama but also not disappointing the fans who chanted for him.
- How is Solo Sikoa doing in a top heel role?
- If Seth is in WarGames, will he have a confrontation with Reigns?
- The latest WWE Raw on Netflix news.
- The state of AEW’s top star power going into Full Gear on Saturday and what main move Tony Khan should make to try to get AEW red-hot again.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.