WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/29): Keller’s report on Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu for WarGames advantage, Cody vs. Carmello, Andrade vs. Nakamura, Michin vs. Niven vs. Legend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 29, 2024 (Taped Nov. 22)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH AT DELTA CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today 8,192 tickets had been distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts. Ticket sales were down roughly 3,000 from the last Smackdown at the arena in February earlier this year.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on Bloodline happenings in recent weeks climaxing with Paul Heyman returning unannounced and introducing C.M. Punk as the fifth man for the OG Bloodline team at WarGames.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves introduced the show including hype for Roman Reigns and Punk meeting with Paul Heyman earlier to discuss WarGames and the Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso match to gain an advantage at WarGames.

-The babyface team came out for the women’s WarGames match beginning with Bianca Belair. Rhea Ripley got the biggest pop. They recapped how Bayley ended up becoming the fifth member of the team after last week’s happenings, helping Belair fend off interference and pin Nia Jax.

Ripley stood mid-ring and said it’s pretty obvious no one in the ring are best friends, but it doesn’t matter because on Saturday, they all step into WarGames and they all have someone they want to get their hands on. Naomi spike briefly and then Iyo Sky spoke.

Liv Morgan and Nix Jax led their team onto the stage. Liv said it’s so funny how confident they are that they’re going to beat them on Saturday. She then did her weird laugh. Nia Jax asked Belair if she forgot that Bayley and Iyo tortured her for years. She asked Bayley is Iyo stabbed her in the back with her friends earlier this year. She said their issues with each other is worse than with them. She said they’re going to implode.

Bayley told them to shut up. Bayley said Jax has been manipulating Tiffany Stratton for months and she’s too naive to see it. She said Candice LeRae won’t fall for it. She said after WarGames, she won’t have friends. Jax said Bayley is an expert on no friends and called her “a big idiot.” Liv said they’re a united front and she should stop trying to manipulate her. She told Bayley she’s lost her touch and isn’t any good anymore. She said it’s convenient that Jade Cargill got hurt and now she’s in WarGames.

Ripley said soon she won’t be able to hide behind anymore. She said they won’t have anywere to run and told Liv she’ll have to face her. Liv said she’s right and that’s why she’s going to put her money where her mouth is and break her face on the cage. Ripley laughed and called Liv “sweet, naive Liv.” She said when she’s done, the love of her life Dominik Mysterio won’t even want to look at her. Liv said they’ll see them tomorrow night. She said “bye bye bye” really annoyingly. Ripley said she hates waiting and the face team charged from the ring at the heel team in the aisle. They brawled as Cole said those ten will be locked inside the cage tomorrow night. Referees and agents ran out to try to separate them. Some brawled in the ring as the rest brawled in the aisle. Fans chanted, “Let them fight!”

(Keller’s Analysis: That worked well given what they had to work with, which is creating doubt on both sides that they can get along. The intensity of the rivalries felt strong by the end.)

-Cole hyped Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was up next. [c]

(1) ANDRADE vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Nakamura’s ring entrance took place. Graves said Nakamura told him his change in attitude was a result of frustration leading to meditation leading to a realization he had to change. Cole said Nakamura will be trying to win his third U.S. Title at Survivor Series. He said Andrade is ticked off because he believes he deserves another opportunity at the title. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Cole noted these two fought in 2013 for the IWGP Intercontinental Title. Andrade landed an early top rope bodypress for a two count. Graves said Nakamura never gets tired because he never lets himself get too worked up. Nakamura kicked a charging Andrade. Cole said it was Nakamura’s first TV match since April and he hasn’t lost a step. Andrade kicked Nakamura off the top rope to the floor and then backflipped off the top rope onto a waiting Nakamura. With both down, they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

After some back and forth action, Andrade rallied. He played to the crowd and charged at Nakamura, but Nakamura moved and Andrade hit an exposed turnbuckle. Cole said Nakamura took off the turnbuckle pad. He followed with the Kinshasa to the back of Andrade’s neck for the win. Cole said Nakamura is “an evil, remorseless man.”

WINNER: Nakamura in 10:00.

-Afterward, L.A. Knight ran to the ring with a smile on his face and took a swing at Nakamura, but Nakamura sprayed mist in his face. Cole said Nakamura was ready. Knight cried out in pain. The ref wiped his eyes and face with a white towel and poured water on him. Graves said this could factor into tomorrow night’s match.

-Solo Sikoa with the rest of the new Bloodline told Jacob Fatu that he’s got it tonight. Nick Aldis walked up and said tonight’s match with Jey Uso is critically important. He said everybody is banned from ringside. [c]

-Tomasso Ciampa raged to Johnny Gargano that they’re screwed out of their titles. He yelled that they’re not losers. A calm Gargano said thing have chnaged. Ciampa said when Alex Shelley came into the picture, he talked about him being his mentor, but that doesn’t matter to him. He said his friendship with him seems more important than them getting their titles back. Gargano said they should talk to them again. Ciampa said he’s sick of talking, so they’re going to do it his way. He said he has one more week to figure out his crap, and if he doesn’t, it’s his way.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside and threw to Kevin Owens

-A vignette aired with Owens backstage who said he would explain why he is in the right. He went back to 2021 and his history with Roman Reigns, including Reigns hitting him with a golf cart. He said Reigns and his Bloodline handcuffed him in 2023 to the ropes and ordered the Usos to superkick him over and over again. He said Cody was in the building, but he didn’t come out. He said when Reigns needed someone by his side at Bad Blood this year, Cody was “right there by his side.” He said that’s just three of the dozens of examples that show Cody deserves everything he has coming to him. He said he’s going to turn the American Nightmare into the Canadian Dream.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great stuff from KO. He’s got a point.)

-Cole said Cody vs. KO is official for Saturday Night’s Main Event. They played a remix of the original theme some as Cole said that.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) CODY RHODES vs. CARMELO HAYES

Carmelo’s ring entrance took place. He had a mic and told Cody that KO right about him. He said he’s not the type to stab someone in the back, but rather he stabs people in the heart. He said he’s about to find out “why I’m frikin’ Him.” The bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. Carmelo avoided one drop-down punch from Cody, but got cocky and Cody landed the next one. Carmelo slapped Cody and then hid behind the ref. Cody clotheslined Carmelo over the top rope. Cody dove onto Carmelo at ringside and rammed him into the announce desk. Graves said Cody’s been in a mood for weeks ever since KO attacked him in the parking lot. Cody landed a Disaster Kick. As Cody pounded his chest, they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Cody landed a superplex off the second rope after the break.

[HOUR TWO]

Cody went on a flurry of offense and applied a figure-four leglock. Carmelo reached the bottom rope to force a break. Cody fended off a Carmelo flurry and then landed a springboard Cody Cutter. He followed with a Cross Rhodes for a three count.

WINNER: Cody in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid, straight-forward TV win for Cody.)

-They went to Reigns and Heyman sitting ta a table with dramatic music played. A growingly impatient Reigns asked the Wiseman where Punk was. “This guy keeps me waiting,” Reigns said. “That doesn’t work for me.” Punk then showed up and sat down. Punk looked at his watch and said, “I don’t have a whole lot of time.” Reigns said, “Good thing you showed up late.” Punk said he didn’t show up for Reigns, he showed up for The Wiseman. Reigns said: “Let’s get one thing straight; I don’t need your help.” Punk said he was there for Paul, not him. Reigns said he is happy for him, but he doesn’t like his tone or attitude. “I don’t like you,” he said. “And I damn sure don’t want to team with you at WarGames tonight.”

Heyman said: “My Tribal Chief, Solo has had us in checkmate since the Friday after WrestleMania.” He said if they don’t accept Punk’s help, it’s over. Heyman looked over to Punk and said, “In all fairness, if you don’t help tomorrow night and Solo turns back Roman Reigns and puts an end to the Bloodline, you’re next.” He said all five of them will come after him “because Solo knows you’re the threat.” He said divided, they all fall to Solo, but united, at best they survive. Punk leaned in and told Reigns that he doesn’t care that he doesn’t like his attitude. He said for the third time, he’s not there for him, he’s there for Paul. He said he wants revenge for what Solo and his crew did to “my friend.” He said if Reigns wants to revisit this conversation, “just me and you, I’m all ears.” Reigns said, “One time.” Punk said, “One time.” Punk looked at Heyman and said, “One favor.” Reigns asked Punk if he owes him a favor. Punk said he doesn’t owe him anything, but rather “my friend, our Wiseman, will owe me a favor.” He got up and walked away. Reigns said, “Wiseman.” Heyman turned to him and said, “Yes, my Tribal Chief.” Reigns said, “What’s the favor.” Heyman said, “My Tribal Chief, let’s get through WarGames tomorrow night and then we’ll have all the time in the world to talk about it.” Heyman looked down as Reigns glared at him. Heyman looked up and seemed shaken.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent segment. Lots to delve into and speculate about regarding what everyone said.) [c]



(3) PIPER NIVEN vs. MICHIN vs. LASH LEGEND – Women’s U.S. Title Tournament match

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Michin leaped off the ring apron onto Niven and Lash at 1:30. Chelsea went after Michin at ringside. B-Fab rammed Chelsea into the ring apron and then fought her to the back. Niven looked worried she was left alone. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Piper set up a Piper Driver off the second rope on Michin, but Lash intervened. Niven went for a leaping senton, but Lash moved. Lashthen lifted Niven and drove her to the mat with the Lash Extension. Michin landed on Lash with a leaping senton and then pinned Niven.

WINNER: Michin in 10:00 to advance to the semi-finals. [c[

-They showed Knight getting treated backstage for burning in his eyes. Byron Saxton approached and asked how it affects his status for tomorrow. Knight said he can barely see anything, but he’ll talk about Nakamura. He said he has a real big problem now. He said he will walk into Survivor Series and thrive because that’s what he does. He said he’ll look Nakamura straight into his eyes and then drop him on his head. As trainers came back to continue tending to his eyes, Knight said he has to shower at some point to get that stuff off him.

-Graves and Cole hyped Survivor Series.

-Aldis told Jey Uso, who was hanging with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, that everyone was banned from ringside.

-Jey made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) JEY USO vs. JACOB FATU – WarGames advantage at stake

Fatu’s ring entrance took place after the break. The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. Fatu took early aggressive control and yelled, “I love you, Solo!” Jey made a brief comeback, but Fatu took over again and yelled, “Is this all you got?” [c]

Fatu continued to dominate after the break. Jey made a comeback at 8:00 and had the crowd yelling “Yeet!” with each punch on Fatu. Jey landed a running hip attack and scored a two count. Fatu came back by catching a leaping Jey and slamming him to the mat. He followed with a handspring shooting star press for a two count. Fatu landed a hip attack and yelled “I love you Solo!” again.Jey suuperkicked Fatu and charged, but Fatu landed a lift-and-drop Samoan Drop for a near fall. Fatu leaned into the corner and appeared frustrated. Fatu flipped toward Jey off the top rope, but Jey lifted his knees. Jey hit a spear and then leaped off the top rope for an Uso splash for a dramatic near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Fatu staggered at ringside. Jey dove through the ropes into Fatu, knocking him into the announce desk. He cleared the announce desk. Fatu recovered and kicked Jey. He then gave Jey a Samoan Drop onto the announce desk. Back in the ring, he gave Jey an implant DDT and then landed a moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Fatu in 14:00 to earn the WarGames advantage for his team.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Jey is really popular, but it makes sense to keep Fatu looking really strong. A clean win over Jey is a statement win for him.)

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE