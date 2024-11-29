VIP AUDIO 11/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-27-2006) – Giving away Sting vs. Christian in a throwaway main event, is a Joe-Angle rematch this soon smart, Eric Young in turkey suit (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 27, 2006 episode of TNA Impact. The discussion includes the lack of wrestling on the show, the lack of logic, giving away Sting-Christian in a throwaway main event after being kept apart for all of 2006, whether Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle II is a smart decision right away, A.J. Styles and Christopher Daniels teaming together for the last time with no build up or explanation, the latest screw up with LAX-Jim Cornette, and Eric Young in a turkey suit.

