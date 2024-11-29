VIP AUDIO 11/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-27-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including build to Survivor Series, Taker-Kennedy segment, Benoit vs. Finlay in great wrestling display, Jimmy Yang castrated, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 27, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown. The discussion includes the build up to Survivor Series, why this show was more about building to a single-brand Smackdown PPV then a dual brand PPV, whether the Taker-Kennedy segment was effective, Benoit vs. Finlay in a great wrestling display, the addition of the stipulation to Booker-Batista, Jimmy Yang being castrated, horrible opening and final matches, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO