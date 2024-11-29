FREE PODCAST 11/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview the Continental Classic blocks, Dehnel’s in-person review of Full Gear, Ricky Starks update, Grand Slam Australia moves, more (104 min.)

News Ticker

November 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Ricky Starks pulled from GCW show, and recent interview
  • Adam Copeland cleared to return
  • Grand Slam Australia moves to a smaller venue
  • In-person Full Gear review
  • Thoughts on Continental Classic
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Emails and trivia

