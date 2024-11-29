FREE PODCAST 11/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Austin’s Undertaker interview, Graves-Mauro, NXT wrestlers who benefited from Survivor Series hype, Raw (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (11-28-2019) to a Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss in depth last week’s Smackdown, this week’s improved episode of Raw, NXT Takeover, the Steve Austin interview with Undertaker, the Corey Graves-Mauro Ranallo situation, who were biggest winners from NXT of brand warfare, and more.

