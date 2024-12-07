FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-4-2019) Keller & Mitchell talk Jericho’s Lexicon of Le Champion, Mox-Janela, Cody addresses MJF, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Champaign, Ill. They discussed Chris Jericho’s Lexicon of Le Champion, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Cody addressing MJF, Fenix and Pentagon coming across more heelish, the ref powerbomb through a table, and whether AEW listen to critics or tune them out at this stage. Plus an on-site correspondent with results of what happened before and Dynamite including Dark TV spoilers.

