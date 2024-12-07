FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Kyle O’Reilly talks his future, what he wanted to improve on, training, what era he’d best fit in (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-3-2014), Pat McNeill interviewed ROH tag champion/PWG champion Kyle O’Reilly with live calls and emails. O’Reilly talked about whether he ever was in a situation where a finish to match changed during a match, how many hours should a wrestlers train per week when going to a wrestling school, a match that he was disappointed in, his goal to improve his character and promos after focusing primarily on being skilled from bell to bell, what he thinks his future in pro wrestling would be, what era he’d most like to have wrestled in if he could switch to another time, and much more with live callers, emails, and chat room interactions on various ROH and other topics.

Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell, they discussed the latest news, events, and more!

