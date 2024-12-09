10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (11-21-2014): Seth & Kane vs. Big Show & Ryback, plus AJ Lee, Triple H, Rusev, Ziggler, Mizdow, Big E New Day vignette

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

November 21, 2014

Taped 11/18/14 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– A video package chronicled the creation of both Survivor Series teams. Most of it was focused on the recent past, though, setting up the Survivor Series teams.

– In the ring, Michael Cole welcomed Triple H, who made his full entrance. Tom Phillips and JBL were shown at the announce table at ringside. Cole helpfully recapped the stipulation for the Survivor Series Elimination Match, then said tonight might be the final night he and Hunter are able to conduct an interview like that in a WWE ring. Hunter threatened Cole, telling him to use caution as this may be the last interview he does one way or the other. Cole took it in stride and said the WWE Universe loathes Hunter and Stephanie. He compared Cena’s team winning to the Miracle on Ice and to the Red Sox finally winning the World Series. Nobody does hyperbole like WWE. Hunter said the fans’ opinion of him doesn’t matter. Hunter turned to mock sincerity saying that without the fans, there’d be no WWE. But without “us,” there’d be no “you.”

Cole said rumors are running rampant that Hunter’s and Stephanie’s egos are so out of control that they’ve lost sight of the task at hand and that their leadership is being called into question. Hunter calmly approached Cole, saying he got the name the Cerebral Assassin in the Attitude Era, “the greatest Era in WWE history,” in which the talent was as deep as could be (listing names including Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, etc.). He said some could argue that some of those guys were more popular than him. But what those guys are all gone, and he’s still here. It’s because he’s smarter than them and said The Authority will always be here. Cole misspoke on purpose, saying “when you lose on Sunday,” but then correcting himself by saying “if.” Cole asked what Hunter would do if that happened.

Triple H said Vince McMahon is the smartest man in the history of the business and said the WWE exists today because of Vince McMahon. Hunter said it’s not ego or bragging when he says there are two people on the planet who can take his place: Him and his wife. He said without The Authority, WWE has no future. Without them, he gives WWE a year or two, max. Hunter said that in three months, people will beg him to come back. “Without us, the WWE has no future.” Cole asked what happens if Team Authority wins on Sunday.

Hunter brought up Cole’s WWE.com interview with John Cena on Wednesday and wanted to show part of it, but first, he asked for Team Cena to come to the stage to hear what Cena said. Team Cena came out together as if they all just happened to be standing in Gorilla. Of course, Cena was absent. Cole played the part where he asked Cena if Cena felt responsible for what happens to his teammates at Survivor Series. Cena’s response was that he was asking his teammates to make a leap of faith, to put their livelihood on the line. He said he knows Team Authority will be vengeful of those who side with him, which is why they need to win.

Back to Triple H, who said it’s nice that Cena feels responsible. He told the four men that when they lose a Survivor Series, every single one of them will be fired. That got Erick Rowan to take off his sheep mask and look at it, clearly indicating a serious situation. The camera lingered on the babyfaces reacting to that news. Rusev came out to face Dolph Ziggler while the faces stayed on the ramp. Interestingly, with Cena not there, it wasn’t made clear whether he would be part of that firing and that would actually splinter the babyface group quicker I’d think for Cena to keep his job and the others to lose theirs in the event of a loss. Long opening segment, clocking in at about 19 minutes (counting the opening video).

[Commercial Break]

1 – RUSEV vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Rusev took it to Ziggler early on. Ziggler fought out of a corner and hit a standing dropkick. It didn’t take Rusev off his feet though and Rusev kneed Ziggler in the gut several times. Ziggler low-bridged Rusev out of the ring as the announcers did make it clear Cena would keep his job and the others would be fired upon a loss. JBL predicted one of Team Cena would back out of the match before the Survivor Series. Outside the ring, Ziggler was whipped into the steel steps. Rusev played to the crowd in the ring as they cut to break 2:46 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:42 of the match with Rusev in a standing submission move. Rusev set Ziggler up for a powerbomb, but Ziggler rolled out the back for two. Ziggler caught Rusev with a superkick for two. Ziggler mounted Rusev in the corner and began punching, but Rusev dumped him off. Spinning heel kick by Rusev that showed some light. Rusev just plowed into Ziggler in an awkward-looking spot. Not sure if that was supposed to be something else, or what. Zig Zag by Ziggler, but the time he took to crawl to the pin was enough for Rusev to recover and kick out. Fameasser was dodged and Ziggler was tossed into the air, then given a superkick. That was enough to end the match.

WINNER: Rusev, at 10:43. A pretty average match, and a tad disappointing. It was worked a lot more loosely than I expected in spots.

After the match, and after the Russian flag was unfurled, Rusev applied the Accolade to Ziggler.

– Big Show & Ryback vs. Kane and Seth Rollins is still to come.

– Also, Dean Ambrose unveils his Survivor Series survival kit. Ugh. I smell more hijinks.

– Kane was backstage in his office when he allowed someone to enter. He told them he wanted to talk, but the camera never panned over to that person.

[Commercial Break]

– Kofi Kingston’s New Day vignette aired.

– The announcers talked on-camera about Triple H’s big announcement to open the show. They also discussed Ryback & Big Show vs. Rollins & Kane.

– It was revealed that Cesaro was backstage with Kane. Kane said while Cesaro isn’t a member of Team Authority, his loyalty has been noted. Kane’s line readings are so stilted. Kane then got upset when talking about Erick Rowan joining John Cena’s flock. He told Cesaro to slaughter the lamb that is Rowan. Cesaro said he’d do that – and long live The Authority.

– The Miz and Damien Mizdow headed to the ring for a tag match. As they did so, they showed an inset interview with The Miz and Mizdow (well, The Miz did all the talking) talking about their upcoming tag title match at Survivor Series. The actor and stunt double face Los Matadores, next.

[Commercial Break]

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

2 – THE MIZ & DAMIEN MIZDOW vs. LOS MATADORES

There was no Hornswoggle to counter the presence of El Torito. Goldust & Stardust, along with The Usos were on commentary. Stardust gave his Stardust Stumper riddle to The Usos, which they solved. One of the Matadores and the Miz did the criss-cross running the ropes. Mizdow tagged in for a pop and did the neckbreaker/backbreaker combo (with a kip up!) only to see Miz tag himself back in. Diego tagged in and did a number on Miz. Stardust gave all kinds of planetary facts. Miz was thrown into The Usos at ringside. Mizdow threw himself into Stardust and Goldust. Back in the ring, Diego hit a cross-body off the top on Miz for the win.

WINNERS: Los Matadores, at 2:40. Cole had this right, when responding to JBL asking what just happened: “it was a trainwreck.” It did set up the possibility that any one of these teams could win on Sunday, however.

The final moments of the match were replayed.

– Tonight’s main event is Big Show & Ryback vs. Kane & Seth Rollins.

– Up next: Dean Ambrose’s Survivor Series Survival Kit.

[Commercial Break]

– Dean Ambrose entered the arena. He came out empty-handed. Ambrose characterized himself as not the usual WWE Superstar, but he’s proven that he’s a survivor. He told a story of his mother giving him money to buy a pack of cigarettes and lottery tickets. He said some street toughs roughed him up and took his money. When he told his mother what happened, she gave him a pair of brass knuckles and told him not to let it happen again. That was his survival kit. His survival kit is his fists, feet, head, etc. He said he’s a walking survival kit. He said if Bray Wyatt wants to survive, the only thing Wyatt needs is the ability to run and hide. Ambrose said a lot of what Wyatt has said about his past has been true. But Ambrose is a grown man and he’s the hunter. Not the Hunter, though. He said Wyatt will be stalked, tormented and put down.

Bray’s logo flashed across the screen and he showed up on the Titan-Tron in a dark prison cell. He asked if this is how Ambrose remembers “him.” Wyatt said Ambrose’s dad gave him life, then left him alone to rot. Wyatt wanted to remind Ambrose that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Bray said it could’ve been different between him and Ambrose – they could’ve ruled the world. But instead, he said he’ll leave the cell and leave Ambrose drowning in a pool of his own filth, just like his dad did. “It never ends in here, Dean,” he laughed. Then the jump-cut sent the show to break.

[Commercial Break]

– As Brie and Nikki Bella were in the ring, we saw Brie do her A.J. Lee impersonation on Raw. Brie pinned her sister in an exhibition match, leading to Nikki attacking Brie and A.J. attacking both of them. A.J. came out for her match against Brie by dressing as Nikki and coming out to Nikki’s music. Brie seemed to get a kick out of the look A.J. had going.

3 – BRIE BELLA vs. A.J. LEE

Waist-lock take-down by Brie. A.J. grabbed a side-headlock and took Brie down. Back elbow by Brie caught A.J. charging in the corner. Cole said Brie had to be Nikki’s assistant for three more days. A.J. removed some padding from her top and beat Brie with it. Half-crab by Brie, but A.J. made the ropes. Kick to the gut, then a neck-breaker for two by A.J. Second-rope dropkick by Brie found the mark. Cover (awkwardly turning A.J. so Brie would be facing the hard camera on the pin) got two. Nikki climbed onto the apron to yell at Brie. A.J. shoved Brie into Nikki, then rolled her up for the pin.

WINNER: A.J., at 3:23. The best thing I can say about this match is that A.J. looked nice dressed as a Bella.

– A clip was shown from last Monday as Rusev and Mark Henry laid out Sheamus and Big Show. Phillips listed injuries suffered by Sheamus that will keep him out for an undetermined amount of time. JBL said Sheamus is lucky because now he won’t be fired on Monday like the rest of Team Cena.

– Up next, Erick Rowan vs. Cesaro.

[Commercial Break]

– Phillips thanked Nickelback for “Edge of a Revolution,” the official theme of Survivor Series. I’ve always said that wrestling needs more Nickelback songs.

– Cesaro was in the ring out of break. As Erick Rowan came to the ring, they showed Rowan joining Team Cena Monday night.

4 – CESARO vs. ERICK ROWAN

Cesaro was quickly dumped to the outside and headbutted. Cesaro couldn’t lift Rowan off the apron. HE tried a sunset flip to no avail. He grabbed Rowan’s beard and headbutted him in the jaw. Rowan responded with a bodyslam. Cesaro jumped on Rowan’s back and applied a sleeper. Rowan slammed Cesaro off the top, Ric Flair-style. Pump-handle back-breaker from Rowan, followed by the Torture Rack for the submission win.

WINNER: Rowan, via submission, at 2:40. This was a match designed to show that Rowan could shrug off offense and throw somebody around. They needed to put him in the ring and show him as worthy of being on Team Cena on Sunday, and they did that here. But was it too late?

Right after the finish, Luke Harper marched to the ring. He was about to enter the ring, but decided not to. As he headed back, he dropped his Intercontinental Title at ringside and climbed onto the apron. He climbed back down, picked up his title and headed to the back.

– Still to come, Big Show & Ryback vs. Kane & Rollins.

– Backstage, Show, Ryback and Ziggler were presumably discussing strategy.

– The announcers were on-camera again, talking about Team Cena vs. Team Authority. Phillips threw it to a behind-the-scenes video of WWE 2K15, billed as a next generation video game.

[Commercial Break]

– Big E.’s New Day vignette was shown.

– JBL, Phillips and Cole talked about the stakes of the Team Cena vs. Team Authority match. They sent it to earlier tonight, when Triple H put four men’s careers on the line in that match.

– Renee Young was backstage with Ryback, Ziggler, Rowan, and Big Show. Show said what Hunter put on the line made them all think very hard. But his tactics didn’t have the intended effect. He said they’re all committed and they won’t back down and hide. Ryback said actions have consequences. And the stakes make the Big Guy hungrier. He said he and Show will feed on Rollins and Kane tonight. Ziggler said The Authority has put him through the wringer. He said he’s not afraid of losing his job because he has everything to gain by putting The Authority out of power. Rowan removed his mask and said, “Freedom.” They all put their fists in a circle and repeated that word.

– Seth Rollins came to the ring, flanked by Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble. Cole hyped Steve Austin’s podcast, in which he discusses his Wrestlemania XIII match against Bret Hart. Kane was given a separate entrance. The main event is next.

[Commercial Break]

– As Show came to the ring, they aired a snippet of Sheamus vs. Show from Raw, with Rusev causing a disqualification and applying The Accolade to Show. And when Ryback came out, they showed him joining Team Cena. Before the match began, Eden Stiles read an edict that Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler were banned from ringside. Well, they didn’t come out, so no problems there.

5 – SETH ROLLINS & KANE vs. THE BIG SHOW & RYBACK

Ryback whipped Rollins hard into the turnbuckle, and Rollins took a bump to the mat. Thesz Press by Ryback (probably the only time Lou Thesz and Ryback will ever be mentioned in the same sentence), who then tagged in his partner. Ryback shrugged off Rollins’ offense and took a page out of Randy Orton’s book by shouting “stupid!” at Rollins. Powerslam by the Big Guy. Rollins was sent flying over the top and to the floor outside. At 3:13 of the match, Triple H’s music hit and he came out with the rest of Team Authority. They went to break at 3:51 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back with the heels in control of the match. Show worked out of a chin-lock by Kane with a back suplex. Ryback tagged in at 9;30 and took the offense to Rollins, who tagged in for his team. As Ryback readied to take out Rollins, the rest of Team Authority attacked Big Show for the DQ.

WINNERS: Ryback and Show, via disqualification, at 9:55.

Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble attacked Ryback until Dolph Ziggler made the save. Luke Harper gave Ziggler a big boot to take him down. That brought out Erick Rowan. Rowan took out Henry and Rusev at ringside. He and Harper stared at each other, then yelled at each other. Kane came from behind and chohkeslammed Rowan. Ryback gave a spinebuster to Kane, then was leveled with a Harper clothesline. Zig Zag to Harper, but Ziggler was taken out by Henry and Rusev. The heels regained the upper-hand until Show let out a tribal yell at ringside and dove back into the fray. He dominated like he was the fresh man in the Royal Rumble match. Double chokeslam to Mercury and Noble. Triple H brought a chair in and hit Show with it to end his momentum. Hunter then used the chair on Ryback, Ziggler, and Rowan. He was like a crazed dog in there. Hunter taunted Ryback and pounded him with a chair across the back. He got in Ryback’s face and slapped him as the other Team Authority members held Ryback. Triple finished him with a Pedigree. The heels stood tall and Hunter looked menacingly into the camera as the show closed.

Did you watch Friday’s Smackdown episode? Send your 0-10 score & Reax to pwtorch@gmail.com for our TV Reax feature.

Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (11-15-2019): Miz TV with Daniel Bryan, New Day vs. The Revival (FTR), plus eight-woman tag team main event, Ziggler, King Corbin, Firefly Funhouse

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nick Aldis hopes to wrestle in WWE, says taking the RKO from Randy Orton was an audible, discusses Adam Pearce and his own general manager style