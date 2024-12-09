WWE NXT Ratings Report (12/3): Viewership and key demo ratings for show featuring Bischoff and X-Pac, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Tuesday’s (12/3) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 593,000 viewers, compared to 632,000 the prior week and the 672,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 685,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 626,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 744,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 534,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 653,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.13 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.

The announced matches and segments were…

Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan – Women’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match

Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander – Men’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match

Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons

NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will be in attendance

