WWE NXT Ratings Report (12/3): Viewership and key demo ratings for show featuring Bischoff and X-Pac, comparisons to past two years

Last Tuesday’s (12/3) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 593,000 viewers, compared to 632,000 the prior week and the 672,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 685,000.
One year ago this week, NXT drew 626,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 744,000.
Two years ago this week, NXT drew 534,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 653,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.13 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan – Women’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander – Men’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match
- Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons
- NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
- X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will be in attendance
