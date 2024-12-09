FREE PODCAST 12/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss with callers Reigns winning Superstar of Year, Punk signing with UFC, Vince’s comments last week conflicting with Raw this week, TLC hype, ROH, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-9-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers Reigns winning Superstar of Year, Punk signing with UFC, Vince’s comments last week conflicting with Raw this week, TLC hype, and more. They also tackle a bunch of email topics in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO