10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (11-28-2014): Ryback vs. Seth Rollins, plus 20 Man Battle Royal for U.S. Title, Miz & Mizdow, Wyatt Family, Nikki Bella, New Day

WWE Smackdown review

November 28, 2014

Taped 11/25/14 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Sting’s video from Survivor Series, as well as his appearance on that show, were shown to open Smackdown. Curiously, they only showed him walking down the aisle at the PPV, and avoided showing any of his confrontation with Triple H.

– Smackdown Open.

– The Miz and Damien Mizdow were in the ring for Miz TV. I like how Mizdow doesn’t even try to mouth the words Miz is saying, rather, he just moves his lips up and down randomly. Miz introduced The Big Show. Show came out and Michael Cole on commentary called him “The Big Traitor.” They showed stills of Show turning on Team Cena at Survivor Series. Then, on Monday, at the end of his promo, he was confronted by Erick Rowan. Show was dressed to compete during his interview with Miz. The fans chanted “you sold out” at him. Miz said the Superstars in the back have a lot of negative things to say about Show, but Miz said the only mistake he made was joining Team Cena. Show agreed. Show said everyone wants to judge him, including Erick Rowan. Daniel Bryan’s music cued up and he came out. Apparently, he’s hosting the show tonight.

Once the music ended, the crowd chanted “Daniel Bryan.” Bryan said he has something to say to Show. But before he said anything, he asked the fans if they were ready for Daniel Bryan’s Smackdown. They chanted “yes.” He said he has some great matches tonight, including The Ryback vs. Seth Rollins, for the first time ever. Also tonight: Luke Harper defends the I.C. Title against Dolph Ziggler. Miz told Bryan to stop trying to steal his spotlight. Bryan said he can’t steal his spotlight, because Mizdow is already doing that. And Bryan has one more special announcement. Before he could get to it, Big Show interrupted and said we don’t need to hear what he has planned. Bryan said this was actually about Show: He reminded fans that on Raw, he told Rusev he had to say the Pledge of Allegiance or defend the United States Title in a Battle Royal. So because he didn’t recite the Pledge, he’ll be defending the title in a battle royal – right now. Participants include Miz, Mizdow, Big Show – and Erick Rowan. Rowan made his entrance. The battle royal is next.

[Commercial Break]

1 – 20-MAN BATTLE ROYAL FOR THE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

The Usos were finishing up their entrance, and were followed by Rusev. Once the match began, Show worked over Los Matadores in one corner. Miz kicked at Stardust while Mizdow mimed it. Justin Gabriel was out 40 seconds in via Show, and Sin Cara was out at 46 seconds the same way. Heath Slater was tossed at 1:05 by Rowan. Curtis Axel out at 1:15 by way of Cesaro. Adam Rose out via Los Matadores at 1:38. Show took Los Matadores by the throat and shoved them both over the top at 2:02. Cesaro and one of The Usos went at it in the middle of the ring. Rowan and Show had a standoff at 2:39. Everybody else was lying on the ground. Show was clotheslined over by Rowan at 3:07. Rusev back-dropped Rowan out at 3:19 while Rowan’s attention was still occupied by Show. Tyson idd, Titus O’Neil and Cesaro tried to dump Rusev. They couldn’t, and the show went to break at 3:50 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 7:47 with several men still in the ring. Eleven, I believe. The Miz was tossed over by Stardust, but held on. Stardust did the same when Miz threw him over. Swagger and Rusev reignited their rivalry. Miz was low-bridged out at 8:55 by Stardust, so Mizdow dove over at 9:05. Goldust and Stardust looked on, allowing Big Show to dump them both five seconds later. I thought they wasted the Mizdow elimination there when they should’ve saved it for the Royal Rumble (if Mizdow is still a thing then). Titus O’Neil threw out Jmmy Uso at 9:41. Titus missed a big kick and was pushed out by Jey Uso at 9:59. Kidd pulled out Jey with his legs at 10:17. Cesaro was almost low-bridged out by Kidd, but held on. The final four were Kidd, Cesaro, Swagger, and Rusev. Rusev and Kidd teamed up on Swagger while Cesaro looked on. JBL said Zeb Colter was a candidate for Chuck Hagel’s spot as U.S. Secretary of Defense. Swagger fought away from the three heels and slammed Cesaro in the corner. Swagger Bomb on Rusev. Swagger caught a Kidd springboard dive and tossed him at 12:41. Cesaro got rid of Rusev, but only one foot of Rusev’s touched the floor, as he held on by the ropes. Cesaro was dumped out by Swagger at 13:17 and Rusev kicked Swagger off the apron to eliminate him.

WINNER: Rusev, at 13:20. This was not a good match, even by battle royal standards. There were a lot of guys who simply had no believable shot to win.

Rusev and Lana celebrated after the match with the Russian flag being displayed. They replayed the finish of Rusev barely hanging on, and the other final two eliminations.

– Kane was selling merchandise in the concourse to a couple kids. It looked like he was giving it away, actually. Santino Marella walked up and complimented Kane on his Ryback t-shirt. He wanted a shirt for himself, but Kane scared him away.

– Cole, JBL and Tom Phillips were briefly shown on-camera. Before they could talk more about Daniel Bryan being in charge, Bray Wyatt’s dealie flashed on the screen, he blew out the light and declared himself “here.”

[Commercial Break]

– As Bray Wyatt came to the ring, they showed stills of Dean Ambrose vs. Wyatt from Survivor Series. The next night, Wyatt sent a message to Ambrose with a ringside attack. We saw that as well. A graphic was shown for Ambrose vs. Wyatt in a TLC Match two weeks from Sunday at TLC. In the ring, Wyatt spoke to Ambrose, saying Ambrose looked like an angel ascending to the heavens when he climbed the ladder at Survivor Series. But, Wyatt said, there isn’t room for people like them “up there.” Wyatt said he felt those steel chairs crashing down on him and the pain began to feel euphoric. He said right then and there, he felt like he failed Ambrose. But really, he only failed himself. He warned Ambrose that his demons will mold him. Wyatt said he molds the demons, however. Wyatt said this was a celebration as they’d finally reached the point of no return. “Tables, Ladders and Chairs – oh my.” He said he would teach Ambrose at TLC and finally be able to smile when he climbs the ladder and looks down at Ambrose’s lifeless body. He said he’ll put Ambrose where he belongs: in the dirt, with the rest of the insects. Wyatt knelt down and screeched “follow the buzzards.”

– Still to come tonight, Luke Harper defends the I.C. Title against Dolph Ziggler.

[Commercial Break]

– Big E.’s New Day vignette was shown. The New Day is coming tonight. I thought they were to debut on the upcoming Raw?

2 – EMMA vs. NIKKI BELLA

No entrance for Emma. Stills from Nikki vs. A.J. Lee were shown as Nikki and Brie came to the ring. On Raw, Brie then beat A.J. Quick roll-up from Emma for just one. Hammerlock bodyslam by Nikki. Emma dodged a charge and hung Nikki up in the ropes with the DilEmma. Emma followed it up with a slap to the face. Jumping knee, I guess, from the second rope by Nikki. Rack Attack finished the Australian Diva.

WINNER: Nikki, at 1:29. An enhancement match to increase Nikki’s credibility as champion. Emma is a good hand who can help make Nikki look good.

A few high-impact moves from the match were replayed. Nikki got the mic and said she’s what a champion looks like. She also said A.J. will always be that manipulative little girl from New Jersey. A.J. ran out and attacked, Thesz Pressing Nikki. Brie escaped the ring, and Nikki did soon after. A.J stared angrily at the Bellas from the ring as they made their way up the ramp.

– Back in the concourse, the entire merchandise stand was in shambles, with the table broken. No Kane in sight.

– Ryback came out for his match against Seth Rollins, next.

[Commercial Break]

– As Ryback awaited the entrance of Seth Rollins, they showed Ryback destroying Mark Henry on Raw.

3 – RYBACK vs. SETH ROLLINS

Rollins was accompanied, as usual, by Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble. It was back-and-forth early on. Ryback caught Rollins in the air and slammed him, causing Rollins to roll to ringside. Back in the ring, Rollins was on the receiving end of a hard chop from Ryback. Rollins responded in kind, but Ryback shrugged them off and leveled Rollins with a knife-edge chop. Ryback missed a charge and went shoulder-first into the ring post. Ryback powered out of a cover and Rollins hit Ryback with a running forearm in the corner. High dropkick from Rollins for two at 3:54 of the match. Sunset flip by Rollins for two. He then sent Ryback face-first into the middle turnbuckle. “You sold out” chants as Rollins slowed the pace. From the second turnbuckle, Rollins was caught in mid-air and powerslammed by Ryback. Mercury made a loud noise to distract Ryback, who was sent into the steel steps by Rollins. They went to break at 5:52 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 9:52 of the match. Rollins worked a side headlock, but Ryback was able to slam his way out of it. Rollins fell victim to a high back body-drop. An enziguiri by Rollins took Ryback to one knee, and a superkick felled the big man completely. Rollins missed a dive in the corner and Ryback set Rollins on his shoulders. He then climbed to the middle rope. Rollins tried to powerbomb Ryback off the top by Ryback held on. Mercury distracted the ref while Noble loosened Ryback’s grip. Rollins carried Ryback across the ring and powerbombed him into the opposite turnbuckle for two. Rollins ended up getting back-dropped over the top and onto J&J security. Back in, spinebuster by Ryback. Meat hook clothesline. As Rollins was put up in the Shell Shock, Kane ran down with a chair. He entered the ring and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Ryback, via disqualification, at 13:38. A decent enough match, with Rollins turning his athleticism up to 11 to compensate for Ryback. Ryback did his part with the power stuff, though.

Kane, still in his Ryback t-shirt from the merch stand, wasn’t able to use the chair at first. Ryback held him at bay, but the numbers game caught up with him. Kane pounded Ryback in the back numerous times with the chair. Kane asked Ryback, “who’s laughing now?” and discarded his t-shirt onto the body of Ryback.

– The entire group New Day vignette was shown. They’re next on Smackdown.

[Commercial Break]

– Heath Slater, Titus O’Neil and Curtis Axel were in the ring waiting for The New Day. That’s a real Algonquin Roundtable they’ve got going on there. The three men came out wearing blue and – well, I guess they were really excited.

4 – HEATH SLATER & TITUS O’NEIL & CURTIS AXEL vs. THE NEW DAY

Kofi Kingston tagged in and he jumped off the top onto the arm of Axel, who was being held by Xavier Woods. Big E. slammed Woods onto Axel for two. Slater distracted Woods, leading to a dropkick from Axel. O’Neil came in and gave Woods a back-breaker. Woods flipped out of a suplex attempt by Axel and hit an enziguiri. Kingston made the tag and flew onto Slater. Springboard cross-body by Kofi, broken up by Axel. Big E. gave him a belly-to-belly slam. The three heels ended up outside the ring as Big E. tossed Kofi over the top and onto their opponents. Big E. gave Slater the Big Ending while Woods came off the top and – I don’t know, pushed Slater down while Big E. was giving him the finish.

WINNERS: The New Day, at 3:22. People expecting a Brodus Clay-like swerve and for New Day to debut under the characters hinted at by Woods before they were taken off TV, will be sorely disappointed.

Upon replay, it looked like Woods was DDT’ing Slater while Big E. gave him the Big Ending. That one needs some work. The New Day danced behind the announcers at ringside after the match. The I.C. Title is on the line coming up, but next, Survivor Series fallout from Raw will be shown.

– Santino was on the phone backstage, then hawked merchandise at the rebuilt stand. He was advertising WWEShop.com’s Black Friday blowout sale.

[Commercial Break]

– Tom Phillips sent it to the Raw Rebound after JBL said, “this is the worst week in the history of sports entertainment” because The Authority was out of power. Yet, after yesterday, that statement has come pretty close to being true.

– This Monday night, we’ll find out about – sigh – the return of the Anonymous Raw General Manager.

– Renee Young was backstage with Daniel Bryan. Bryan said he’s had a blast since his return and has missed the WWE Universe. He has one more decision to make, however. Since Kane seems to love chairs so much, and because Ryback would like to get retribution, Kane vs. Ryback in a Chairs match. Bryan excused himself so he could watch the main event, but Renee asked him if he’d be back soon. Bryan contemplated, allowing the crowd to chant “yes!” Then Bryan did the same. That seems like a pretty newsworthy admission, if it wasn’t just supposed to be a cute throwaway “Yes” gag.

– Dolph Ziggler came out for the I.C. title match. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– Stardust and Goldust were back to their wacky backstage promos. Stardust said their anger had gone cold and that every day was the same as the day before. He shouted about darkness and said, “welcome to the black hole.” “Darkness falls on the New Day,” said Goldust. That was random.

5 – DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. LUKE HARPER

Eden Stiles handled formal ring introductions for this match. Referee Ryan Tran looked about to start the match with the I.C. Title laying in the middle of the ring, until Ziggler pointed at it and the ref picked it up. Neckbreaker by Ziggler for a quick one-count. Harper found himself on the apron, then being sent to ringside by Ziggler. Commercial break 48 seconds into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:14 with Ziggler sending Harper into the ring post outside the squared circle. Cross-body off the top rope for two. Harper turned things back in his favor and stepped on Ziggler, using the ropes for leverage. Harper had Ziggler up for a suplex, dropped him on his feet, and jabbed him with an uppercut. That was unique. Ziggler hit his signature moves and put Harper down with a neckbreaker. Elbowdrop by Ziggler for two. Jumping DDT stunned Harper and allowed him to get a two-count at 6:48. Side slam by Harper for a near-fall. Face-buster by Ziggler to counter the powerbomb. Fameasser for two. Harper nailed Ziggler with a big boot, then a powerbomb for a two-count. Ziggler was sent over the announce table at ringside. Harper didn’t seem in a hurry to get Ziggler back into the ring. He tossed Ziggler back over the other side of the table. Ziggler got up and superkicked Harper. He made it into the ring to win by count-out.

WINNER: Ziggler, via count-out, at 10:07.

Harper re-entered the ring to further attack Ziggler after the bell. “You suck” chants as Harper kissed his title. He returned to the ring and tried to hit Ziggler with the belt, but Ziggler ducked and landed the Zig Zag. They replayed what we literally just saw. The referee raised Ziggler’s arm to close the show.

