WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, December 9, 2024

Where: Wichita, Kan. at Intrust Bank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,829 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 5,677. The arena has a capacity of 15,750 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

