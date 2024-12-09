WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 9, 2024
Where: Wichita, Kan. at Intrust Bank Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,829 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 5,677. The arena has a capacity of 15,750 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz – Eight-Man Tag Team match
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
