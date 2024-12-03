WWE RAW RESULTS (12/3): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Sami vs. Seth, Punk-Seth-Sami opening segment, Women’s IC Title Tournament, New Day’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 2, 2024

EVERETT, WASH. AT ANGELS AT THE WINDS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reported today that 7,991 tickets had been distributed heading into showtime. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts and was configured for 8,105 for Raw.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a lengthy video package, showcasing highlights from Survivor Series.

– CM Punk arrived at the arena and shook Jey Uso and Sami Zayn’s hands before making his way to the ring. Punk said that the last time they saw him, he wasn’t sure what his future was, but now he knew exactly what he would do. Punk said that he had many roads to get where he wanted like the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins interrupted to tell Punk that he should have knocked him out the second he came back to WWE. Rollins said that he had pity for Punk after Hell in a Cell and it was a mistake.

– Rollins said that it was time to rectify his mistakes and said that there was nothing in their way. He said that tonight would be the night he knocked Punk on his ass. Punk told Rollins that he didn’t care about him and that he wasn’t on his path. Rollins shoved Punk down and they started fighting, until Sami and Jey showed up to separate them. Adam Pearce and numerous security guards showed up to drag Punk away. Rollins told Jey that he should go back to Roman, only for Sami to tell him to not speak to Jey like that.

– Rollins admitted that he shouldn’t have said that before telling Sami that he wasn’t family and had no reason to team with Punk. Sami said that he didn’t want to team with Punk, but Rollins was too stubborn to team with them. Rollins reminded Sami that he asked to team with a monster before Sami reminded him that he created that monster. Rollins admitted that he wasn’t sinless, but told Sami that neither was he. He told Sami that the problem wasn’t stubbornness, but rather Sami being naive, gullible and stupid. Sami told Rollins that since he had so much anger, they should settle their issues in the ring tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The start of this segment didn’t do much for me and the Punk/Rollins interactions were just fine. However, the exchanges between Rollins and Sami were top-notch and added to the Bloodline story in a logical and meaningful way.)

– A recap of Damian Priest and Finn Bálor brawling after Survivor Series was shown.

– Backstage, Finn Bálor gloated about taking Damian Priest down while calling Dominik out for failing to do it and Liv Morgan for losing at War Games. Finn said that things went right when they all listened to him.

(1) LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane)

Raquel knocked Sane down with a clothesline and knocked Sky off the apron. Raquel dropped Liv on top of Sane with a powerbomb for a two count. Sane kicked Liv away and nailed her with a running blockbuster. Sane caught Liv with an enzuigiri, reaching Sky for the hot tag. Sky knocked Liv down with clotheslines and a dropkick, until Liv tossed her head-first into the ropes. Sky blocked a cheap shot from Raquel and caught her with a slingshot kick to the head.

Liv missed a strike, allowing Sky to lay her out with a German suplex and a double knee strike. Liv tripped Sky atop the turnbuckle, reaching Raquel for the tag. Sky countered the Tejana Bomb with a headscissors takeover and drove Raquel into the ring post. Sky blasted Raquel with a missile dropkick and Liv crushed her with an Insane Elbow. Liv broke the pinfall before Sky threw her out of the ring and hit her with a suicide dive. Sane attacked Raquel with a spinning backfist, only for Raquel to knock her out with a big boot and a Tejana Bomb.

WINNERS: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez at 3:59

– After the match, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez assaulted Iyo Sky, until Rhea Ripley ran down to make the save. Raquel blocked the Riptide, but Ripley clotheslined her out of the ring and smashed her head into the announce table. Ripley rammed Liv into the ring post before Raquel smashed her face into the corner of the announce table.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was okay while it lasted, but it’s odd how rushed this felt. It made sense to give Liv and Raquel a win after War Games. However, it really feels like WWE is more invested in protecting Raquel by giving her the pin, instead of the women’s World champion who has been booked incredibly weak for months.)

– Backstage, Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio confronted Gunther and demanded a title match from him. Gunther told Finn that he didn’t want his help and that he took something away from him by interfering. Gunther pointed out that Dominik had actually won a match against Damian Priest, unlike Finn. He said that Dominik deserved something and that he would talk with Adam Pearce.

[Commercial Break]

(2) DAKOTA KAI vs. SHAYNA BASZLER vs. KATANA CHANCE – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament 1st Round Match

Kai nailed Baszler and Chance with a pair of kicks before knocking Baszler off the apron.Baszler blocked a suicide dive with a forearm strike and drove her head into the announce table. Chance crushed Baszler with a slingshot Tornillo, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kai nailed Baszler with a big boot in the corner and spiked her with a stomp to the back. Baszler tripped Kai atop the turnbuckle, but couldn’t follow up with a superplex. Kai knocked Baszler down with a double stomp before Chance launched her on top of Baszler with a hurracarrana. Baszler caught a hurracarrana from Chance, but she responded with a roll-through. Kai took care of Chance with a DDT, only for Baszler to crack her with a knee strike for a nearfall. Baszler kicked Chance out of the ring before Kai clobbered her with a Scorpion Kick. Baszler countered a Detonation kick with the Kirifuda Clutch, until Chance crushed her with a 450 Splash. Kai immediately hit Chance with a Detonation kick to pick up the win.

WINNER: Dakota Kai at 7:39

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty fun encounter to start this tournament. I’m not sure if WWE’s women’s division is strong enough to justify two new titles, but the talent featured in this match did its best to make that case. I’m happy for Dakota Kai whose main roster run has been hampered by odd booking choices and injuries.)

– A video package was shown, featuring numerous highlights from the New Day’s run in WWE.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– The ring and entrance way were decorated with numerous New Day memorabilia, including pictures, balloons, pancakes, the King of the Ring crown, the old tag titles belts, a unicorn helmet, their ring gear and a giant box of cereal. Adam Pearce introduced the New Day to the ring and let them speak. Xavier Woods thanked everyone in the crowd for the past 10 years. Kofi Kingston said that they couldn’t have done it without each other and without all of their fans. Woods said that what they were about to say wasn’t the fans’ fault. Kofi started speaking about what would be of the New Day moving forwards, only for a returning Big E to interrupt.

– Big E said that he wished that he was here under different circumstances. Big E said that hearing what Kofi and Woods said to each other troubled his soul. He spoke about Kofi almost retiring ten years ago while he and Woods were close to being fired. Big E said that Kofi and Woods were there with him when he was in a hospital bed. Big E said that he held Kofi’s daughter shortly after she was born and he was the first to congratulate Woods after he won King of the Ring. He told Kofi and Woods that he would be here every single week to uplift them as their manager, until he was cleared to wrestle.

– Woods called Big E out for waiting until now to come back and told Big E that he left them. Kofi yelled at Big E that he left them before listing numerous wrestlers who were able to come back from a broken neck. They called Big E out for staying on the sidelines while they waited for him. They told Big E that he chose his new life, girlfriend and desk job over them. Woods told Big E that he would never be cleared to wrestle and go to his desk job. Kofi refused to accept a hug from Big E while Woods looked away. Woods and Kofi shook their hands and stood tall in the middle of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Arguably the greatest promo segment of the year. Big E finally returning in an attempt to reunite the New Day, only for them to turn on him was an incredibly shocking turn of events. New Day was at a point where it would be nearly impossible to turn them heel, but they somehow found a way to do so. I don’t know what the future for these men is, however after watching the story they’ve created over the past few months, I’m sure it will deliver.)

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, featuring Karrion Kross calling out the Wyatt Sicks and daring them to a match next week.

(3) GUNTHER vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO

Dominik slapped Gunther, only for Gunther to blast him with a big boot. Dominik caught Gunther with a hurracarrana into the ring post, followed by a dropkick and a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gunther nailed Dominik with a chop and put him in a Boston Crab, until he grabbed the ropes. Dominik attacked Gunther with a bunch of chops and hit him with a low blow behind the referee’s back. Dominik caught Gunther with a Tiger Feint kick into the gut, followed by a 619 and a Frog Splash for a nearfall. Gunther blasted Dominik with a chop and a big boot before knocking him out with a Powerbomb.

WINNER: Gunther at 6:32

– After the match, Finn Bálor hit Gunther with a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick, setting him up for three Coups de Grace.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine match while it lasted. I’m not particularly interested in seeing this Gunther story go forward and was really hoping we would be done at Survivor Series. I’m sure the match will be fine, but Finn’s booking has been too uneven to get me to care in this match.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Pete Dunne about his match with R-Truth. Dunne insisted that tonight it was ‘Pete Dunne’ against Truth and nothing else. Numerous security guards ran past the scene to find a beaten down Jey Uso.

[Commercial Break]

(4) R-TRUTH vs. PETE DUNNE

Truth avoided a clothesline, only for Dunne to hit him with an enzuigiri. Dunne stomped and pummeled Truth down, but he got distracted with the crowd yelling his name. Truth took advantage of the distraction to beat Dunne with a roll-up.

WINNER: R-Truth at 1:53

(Pomares’s Analysis: Nothing match. Nothing storyline. Just felt like a waste of time.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker about his title defense at Survivor Series. Before Breakker could speak, Ludwig Kaiser interrupted to gloat about putting an end to Sheamus. Kaiser said that there was nothing stopping him from taking Breakker’s title back to Imperium. Breakker said that he was willing to give him a title shot before warning him that he should get out of Gunther’s shadow.

– It was announced that Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez would face each other; Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile would be in a triple threat match; and the Wyatt Sicks would battle the Final Testament and The Miz next week.

– Backstage, Sami Zayn confronted Adam Pearce about Jey Uso’s attack. Sami said that he would beat his attacker’s ass tonight.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Adam Pearce told Finn Bálor that Gunther had asked for a match against him at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Before walking away, Pearce told Finn that next week they would talk about his other title match.

(5) SETH ROLLINS vs. SAMI ZAYN

Rollins knocked Sami down with a shoulder tackle, only for Sami to throw him out of the ring. Sami teased going for a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami knocked Rollins down with a clothesline and pummeled him down with a bunch of right hands. Sami nailed Rollins with an axe handle, followed by a Blue Thunderbomb for a two count. Rollins caught Sami with an enzuigiri, only for Sami to shut him down with a Xploder into the corner. Rollins blocked the Helluva Kick with a thrust kick, but couldn’t follow up with the Curb Stomp.

Sami slapped Rollins, only for Rollins to smash his head into the steel steps and ring post. Rollins threw Sami over the barricade before receiving a boot to the face and a shot into the ring post. Sami introduced a chair and called Rollins out for attacking Jey, but Rollins insisted that it wasn’t him. Sami threw his chair away before Rollins got the win with an inside cradle.

WINNER: Seth Rollins at 9:21

– After the match, Drew McIntyre showed up behind Sami Zayn and blasted him with a Claymore kick.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Good match while it lasted, but disappointed at how short it was for a main event. Would have been an underwhelming ending to the show, however WWE’s MVP of 2024 just returned, so I’ll gladly take the shorter main event.)