NXT TV RESULTS (12/3): Lindberg’s Live Report on Eric Bischoff’s NXT Appearance, Last Chance Mens & Women’s Iron Survivor Matches and more

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 3, 2024

CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXTCommentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Byron Saxton

-The show began with Vic Joseph running down the card for the night, throwing to the Women’s Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier.

(1) JAIDA PARKER vs. WREN SINCLAIR vs. KELANI JORDAN vs. CORA JADE – WOMEN’S LAST CHANCE IRON SURVIVOR QUALIFIER

The match started off with a bang, Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan, Wren Sinclair and Cora Jade pairing off at first. Jaida and Cora rolled up their opponents at the same time for a near fall. The next thing you know, each woman was trading a roll up looking for a quick win within the first minute.

Kelani Jordan and Cora Jade began fighting outside the ring as Parker and Sinclair tried to regain their composure. Kelani managed to take out Jade before climbing into the ring and diving to the outside to take out Sinclair and Parker. Kelani looked to be in control for a moment until Jade made it back into the ring to break up Jordan’s pin attempt on Parker.

Cora kept the momentum for a few moments, but was stopped when Jaida Parker managed to get both she and Sinclair backed into the corner, taking them out before the commercial break. (c)

Back from the break, Jaida Parker, Cora Jade and Wren Sinclair were set up for a tower of doom spot. Cora covered Kelani, then Wren covered Kelani – neither of which got the pin. The four women continued to trade momentum until the finish which saw Lola Vice emerge from the back and try to hit a spinning punch on Parker. She missed and hit Wren Sinclair who fell over on an already downed Cora Jade. The ref counted to three, and an unconscious Wren Sinclair barely even realized she won.

Winner: Wren Sinclair in approx 12:00

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Eddy Thorpe about being pushed by Shawn Michaels last week. He said that tonight, he’ll be in the Iron Survivor Last Chance qualifier after Ava and Michaels reviewed last week’s tape and saw that it wasn’t his fault that Ava was injured. Lexis King came on screen and tried to offer support for Thorpe, Thorpe basically shrugged him off.

-Jaida Parker emerged from the backstage area and marched to the ring with a mic. She demanded that the officials start taking the ropes and ringposts down immediately since Lola Vice wanted her in an underground match so badly. (c)

-Back from the commercial, Jaida was mid ring cutting a promo on Lola Vice as the ropes were being removed. Unfortunately, CW wound up cutting the audio for most of it due to an inappropriate chant from the crowd. Ava came out and said that the match would not happen tonight, but will at Deadline. Lola Vice made her way to the ring and said she’d knock Jaida’s ass out at Deadline. Jaida then one-punched Vice as officials rushed to Vice’s side before putting the ring back together.

-Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece were backstage talking to Karmen Petrovic and comforting her about Ashante Thee Adonis from last week. Petrovic then got flowers delivered to her from Adonis.

-Nathan Frazer & Axiom were back stage talking about Axioms chances in the Last Chance match.

(2) TONY D’ANGELO & LUCA CRUSIFINO vs. OTM vs. GALLUS vs. HANK & TANK vs. NQCC vs. JOSH BRIGGS & YOSHIKI INAMURA vs. TYSON & TYREEK – NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL

The rules of this match saw all members of this match in the ring at the same time looking to send everyone over the top rope. Whichever team has a last man standing will become the number one contender for the Tag Titles and face the champs at Deadline.

As you might expect this match was a car crash moving at an incredibly frenetic pace. Hank & Tank made the first elimination, tossing Tyson over the top rope. In a show of sportsmanship, they shook his hand from inside the ring as Tyson stood ringside to cheer on his partner. Yoshiki Inamura made the second elimination, delivering the biggest of chops to Luca Crusifino, sending him flying over the top rope. Josh Briggs and Inamura then eliminated Tavion Heights from the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Briggs didn’t have much time to celebrate, however, as he was eliminated next by both members of Gallus. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was eliminated next by OTM as they tossed him with ease over the top rope. (c)

Back from the break, only Hank, Tank, Joe Coffey, Wolfgang, Lucien Price, Miles Borne and Tyreek were left in the match. Nathan Frazer and Axiom were seen watching on from the locker room, checking out the competition. Tyreek was eliminated next by Hank & Tank. Hank was then eliminated by Mark Coffey with an assist by Tyson and Tyreek.

Gallus, the only full team left, began destroying the remaining members. They threw Tank over the top who was caught and thrown back into the ring by Hank — Tank’s feet never hit the floor. Wolfgang was then eliminated by Miles Borne and Joe Coffey shortly thereafter by Tank.

This left Tank, Borne and Price in the ring as the last three remaining. The crowd erupted in chants of “Tank!” as Tank fired up in an attempt to eliminate his opponents. Borne and Tank teamed up to take on Price before Borne turned on him, eliminating Tank. Price then fell off of the top rope to the floor, leaving Miles Borne the last man standing.

Winners: No Quarter Catch Crew in approx 15:00

-Trick Williams and Ridge Holland were shown walking to the ring, separately. Eric Bischoff was then shown on his way to the ring before the commercial break. (c)

-Hell hath frozen over as we saw Eric Bischoff make his NXT debut, walking to the ring to mediate the confrontation between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland. Bischoff addressed the NXT crowd and said that he’s always been on the cutting edge of professional wrestling. He ran down his accolades and creations which revolutionized the industry. He said that the same revolution is happening in NXT and that we all get to be a part of it. He then first introduced Ridge Holland, who walked to the ring to a chorus of boo’s from the audience (RIP Chase U). Bischoff then introduced NXT Champion, Trick Williams.

Bischoff said he couldn’t wait for this moment, to see these two face to face. He said the tension between them could be cut with a chainsaw. He said that Ridge is the antithesis of the current NXT star, reminding him of heels of yesteryear – the heels that made him a wrestling fan in the first place. He then praised Trick for all his accolades in NXT. Ridge tried speaking, drowned out by the boo’s from the audience. He said that Trick was an insult to what an NXT champion should be and claimed that he’d win the title at Deadline leaving the future of NXT in his hands. Trick then said Ridge is built like a fridge (what a rhyme) and called him bland and boring. He said he’d “take this ice off and give you an ass whooping right now.”

Ridge and Trick continued to trade insults on the mic, Ridge harping on closing Chase U. Trick took offense to Ridge calling him soft and attacked. The fight spilled to the outside and Ridge ran Trick into the steel steps. Then DDT’d him on the announce table as Bischoff pleaded for him not to. Officials came to Trick’s aid as Bischoff could only look on, helplessly. (c)

After the commercial, Sarah Schreiber was backstage giving an update on Trick Williams who was loaded into an ambulance after the attack. Ava went with him in the ambulance, and could not guarantee the match between Trick and Ridge at Deadline.

(3) NIKKITA LYONS vs. KARMEN PETROVIC

In recent weeks we’ve seen a romance blossoming between Petrovic and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Nikkita Lyons has been trying to interject herself in their love affair.

The two began the match trying to spin kick each other’s face off, missing with each kick. Petrovic then took control, but couldn’t quite get Lyons to the mat getting dropped herself. Lyons taunted Petrovic, then used her leg to choke Petrovic with the ropes. She backed Petrovic into a corner, but Petrovic managed to kick her way out and roll Lyons up for a two count.

Petrovic finally took Lyons off of her feet with a massive clothesline, but Lyons was back to her feet within seconds. Petrovic hit a Sling Blade and then covered Lyons for two. Lyons then stood up and delivered a massive German Suplex to Petrovic. She looked to deliver a splash to Petrovic from the top, but missed. Adonis made his way ringside and helped Petrovic to her feet. Lyons went to attack Petrovic, who ducked, causing Lyons to hit Adonis and send him flying off the apron to the floor. The distraction allowed Petrovic to roll Lyons up for the win.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic in approx 3:30

-After the match, Karmen accused Adonis of pushing her into Lyons and stormed off.

-Shawn Spears, Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen were backstage scheming to take out The Family. Spears said that Vance was almost ready to be unleashed on the roster, but they needed one more thing. Gigi Dolan and Tatum Paxley were walking by, Shawn Spears walked up and complimented Dolan. She called him creepy and kept walking with Paxley. (c)

-Charlie Dempsey congratulated the other three members of the NQCC on their wins tonight.

(4) IZZI DAME vs. GIGI DOLAN (w/Tatum Paxley)

Gigi Dolan made her long awaited return to the NXT ring against Izzi Dame. The match started with the two trading headlocks, jockeying for position and control of the match. Fatal Influence was shown backstage, closely watching the match.

Dolan took control of the match, sending Dame into the ropes and nailing her with a head scissors takedown for two. Shawn Spears was then shown at the top of the stage getting a closer look at Dolan as well.

Dolan hit a top rope splash for a two count. Dame then managed to shift momentum in her favor, stomping a mudhole in her opponent in the corner. She delivered a flapjack to Dolan, who then rolled out of the ring. Dame threw her back in, but not before taking Tatum Paxley out. She climbed back into the ring, planted Dolan and covered for two. Dame then locked in a single leg crab, but Dolan managed to fight her way free. Dolan hit a series of strikes followed by clotheslines and a lariat for a near fall. Dame countered with a roll up for two.

The two continued to trade blows until Dolan managed to hit the Gigi Driver for the win.

Winner: Gigi Dolan in approx 4:30

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jevon Evans who was interrupted by X-Pac saying he’s a big fan. Jevon geeked out and appreciated all the kind words from the WWE Hall Of Famer. The Kid gave Evans the “Too Sweet” to end the segment.

LEXIS KING vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. AXIOM vs. EDDY THORPE – MEN’S IRON SURVIVOR LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Ethan Page joined Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary. Wes Lee, sporting a new hairstyle, was on the platform above the crowd to watch the match as well.

The match began, and Thorpe immediately went for Lexis King taking him out with a knee. Cedric took out Axiom, leaving Thorpe and Cedric to trade blows. Axiom and King made it to their feet and interjected themselves, sending Thorpe and Cedric outside. Axiom got to the top rope and tried to take out King, but was stopped by Thorpe. Thorpe and Cedric fought in the center of the ring while Axiom and King tried recovering outside the ring.

The four men continued to trade blows and control of the match, everyone getting their turn to shine in the spotlight. Thorpe perhaps outshining the other three with his impressive performance. They traded high spots and near falls until the finish, which saw Axiom hit Lexis King with a big kick for what looked like the win. Thorpe simply pulled Axiom off of King, then covered King himself for the win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe in approx 11:00

-Mr. Stone and Stevie Turner were face timing with Ava from the hospital, Ava said that the doctors haven’t cleared him but Trick is insistent on the match. As of now, Trick vs. Ridge will happen at Deadline. (c)

-Back from commercial, Cora Jade was in Mr. Stone and Stevie Turner’s office complaining that she lost, then left. Eddy Thorpe then came in looking for Ava. He said that he thanks Ava for giving him another chance and that he will be the next Iron Survivor. He then leaves as well. Stevie says “Is it just me or is everybody pissed off??” Mr. Stone looks off in the distance like someone walked in. Then they caught Stevie’s eye as they ended the segment.

-Vic Joseph ran down the Deadline card.

-Roxanne Perez made her way to the ring. She cut a promo on the five women in the Iron Survivor Challenge, the winner facing Perez for a title shot. She said that they’re just competing for 2nd place since nobody loses to The Prodigy.

She gave backhanded compliments to each woman in the match in a truly heel fashion. Sol Ruca’s music hit, and she made her way to the ring. Followed immediately by Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer and then Giulia. Roxanne said that these women would need to get through each other before they get to her. This caused the four women to brawl as Roxanne ran up the ramp. Wren Sinclair hit her from behind and grabbed the title, holding it high over head to end the segment.

-Cameras rushed backstage, showing Eddy Thorpe laying on the locker room floor after an alleged attack. The camera faded as Vic Joseph wondered what this meant for the Men’s Iron Survivor match at Deadline.