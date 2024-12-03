VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Day’s 10th Anniversary, Survivor Series fallout, AEW Continental Classic week one, NXT, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They march through the last seven days of TV shows including NXT, AEW Dynamite, the Smackdown before Survivor Series, AEW Collision with more Continental Classic matches, AEW Rampage, and a newsworthy and strong post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw including the New Day 10th Anniversary angle and Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk-Sami Zayn.

