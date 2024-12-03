VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is nostalgia in wrestling a new thing? Owens-Punk feud? Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers? More (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Why didn’t Colt Cabana last long in WWE?
- A case for why a fan would prefer AEW to WWE?
- Is Todd a hypocrite for defending WWE’s use of Bad Bunny but being critical of AEW’s use of Big Boom A.J.?
- Favorite New Day feud, favorite New Day pairing, and overall assessment of New Day over the last ten years.
- Reaction to an anecdote about a father whose son loved Big Boom A.J. in AEW Full Gear.
- Response to a passionate rant from a one-time AEW fan who believes they have lost their way.
- Clarification on the order of entry for the WarGames match participants at Survivor Series.
- Should wrestlers stop pretending to have serious injuries during matches?
- Do any names come to mind that WWE might be aggressive in trying to sign away from other companies or has that slowed down?
- Looking ahead to scenarios for WrestleMania 41 and 42, and could Roman Reigns vs. The Rock be delayed an extra year to accommodate perhaps a Triple Threat with Cody vs. Reigns vs. Punk?
- Who would be the best director for a movie with two big name actors if it were possible today – Heath Ledger and Leonardo DeCaprio?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.