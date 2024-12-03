News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is nostalgia in wrestling a new thing? Owens-Punk feud? Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers? More (55 min.)

December 3, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Why didn’t Colt Cabana last long in WWE?
  • A case for why a fan would prefer AEW to WWE?
  • Is Todd a hypocrite for defending WWE’s use of Bad Bunny but being critical of AEW’s use of Big Boom A.J.?
  • Favorite New Day feud, favorite New Day pairing, and overall assessment of New Day over the last ten years.
  • Reaction to an anecdote about a father whose son loved Big Boom A.J. in AEW Full Gear.
  • Response to a passionate rant from a one-time AEW fan who believes they have lost their way.
  • Clarification on the order of entry for the WarGames match participants at Survivor Series.
  • Should wrestlers stop pretending to have serious injuries during matches?
  • Do any names come to mind that WWE might be aggressive in trying to sign away from other companies or has that slowed down?
  • Looking ahead to scenarios for WrestleMania 41 and 42, and could Roman Reigns vs. The Rock be delayed an extra year to accommodate perhaps a Triple Threat with Cody vs. Reigns vs. Punk?
  • Who would be the best director for a movie with two big name actors if it were possible today – Heath Ledger and Leonardo DeCaprio?

