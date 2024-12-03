VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is nostalgia in wrestling a new thing? Owens-Punk feud? Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers? More (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why didn’t Colt Cabana last long in WWE?

A case for why a fan would prefer AEW to WWE?

Is Todd a hypocrite for defending WWE’s use of Bad Bunny but being critical of AEW’s use of Big Boom A.J.?

Favorite New Day feud, favorite New Day pairing, and overall assessment of New Day over the last ten years.

Reaction to an anecdote about a father whose son loved Big Boom A.J. in AEW Full Gear.

Response to a passionate rant from a one-time AEW fan who believes they have lost their way.

Clarification on the order of entry for the WarGames match participants at Survivor Series.

Should wrestlers stop pretending to have serious injuries during matches?

Do any names come to mind that WWE might be aggressive in trying to sign away from other companies or has that slowed down?

Looking ahead to scenarios for WrestleMania 41 and 42, and could Roman Reigns vs. The Rock be delayed an extra year to accommodate perhaps a Triple Threat with Cody vs. Reigns vs. Punk?

Who would be the best director for a movie with two big name actors if it were possible today – Heath Ledger and Leonardo DeCaprio?

