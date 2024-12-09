AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/4): Continental Classic themed episode rebounds a bit, but still well below ten-week average, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday night’s (12/4) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 586,000 viewers, compared to 536,000 the prior week and the 640,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average on Wednesday nights (excluding the Oct. 8 episode that shifted to Tuesday) is 623,000.

This was the third straight week that WWE’s NXT show The CW on Tuesday outdrew AEW Dynamite’s flagship show that aired the next night.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 823,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 807,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 840,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 902,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.27.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.29 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The announced matches and segments were…

Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii – ROH World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Gold League match

Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Gold League match

Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin – Continental Classic Blue League match

