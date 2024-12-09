AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/7): Continental Classic matches including Darby vs. Komander, Fletcher vs. Okada, Briscoe vs. Garcia, plus Willow vs. Serena, Shirakawa vs. S,ura

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 72

DECEMBER 7, 2024

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT THE GREATER COLUMBUS CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

-A full recap highlighted everything in the C2 Tournament thus far.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. KOMANDER – Continental Classic 2024 Gold League Match

Before either man locked up, that crowd chanted ‘Darby.” Allin worked over a side headlock early on Komander. Allin got the first near fall of the match after reserving a sunset flip. Komander climbed the ropes, but Allin countered Komander to the mat into a pin in an attempt for a near fall. Komander hit a springboard moonsault to the outside. The crowd chanted, ” Komander.” While Allin was recovering in the ring, Komander climbed the ropes to hit Phoniex splash for a near fall. In the daily spot that makes you wonder if Allin died to live on live T.V., Allin placed Komander on a steel chair and went for a dive on the outside, crashed and burned as the steel chair exploded in the aftermath. [C]

After the break, Allin whipped Komander to the barricade, followed by a jumping kick to Allin’s jaw. The crowd chanted, “AEW” AEW.” Komander threw Allin back in the ring for a cover and got a near fall. Allin hit a code red for a near fall. The crowd chanted,” This is awesome.” Both men brawled on the top rope. Komander hit a Spanish Fly. Komander went for a cover and got a near fall after Allin grabbed the ropes to break up the pin attempt. While Komander was laid out on the top rope, Allin climbed the top rope to hit a Coffin Drop, followed by an insane dive to the outside. Allin went for a quick cover but got a near fall. Not to be outdone, Komander hit a poison rana, monkey flip, and a dive on the outside. Komander walked the ropes to hit his finisher in the match’s closing moments. Allin ducked out of the way to put Komander in a leg lock, which turned into the Last Supper to secure the three points and the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 13:10

(Brian’s Thoughts: Excellent opener to this match. The tone of the match felt like Best of the Super Juniors, yet somehow, Allin sold Komander’s offense as if he were Lance Archer. Allin showing intelligence by reversing Komander’s finisher into a pin attempt was fantastic work by him and his character. )

-The show went backstage, with Renee Paquette interviewing Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita, but Powerhouse Hobbs interpreted the interview and said he was coming for the international title.

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. SERENA DEEB – Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier Tournament Semi-Final Match

After locking up for a wrist lock, the fans chanted

“Let’s Go, Willow.” Deeb went for an arm drag, but Willow avoided it for the first near fall of the match using a roll-up. Nightingale nailed a fishermen’s suplex for a near fall. Deeb hit a draping neckbreaker using the ropes. [C]

After the break, Nightingale broke an octopus submission hold from Deeb. Nightingale dropped Deeb with a spine buster for a near fall. Deeb hit a release German suplex and a Pespi twist for a near fall. After countering the Detox, Nightingale hit a stampede slam for a near-fall. Deeb again went for the Detox and got it, but Nightingale kicked at two. The crowd chanted, “Willow.” In the closing moments of the match, Deeb went lariat. Nightingale avoided it and nailed Deeb with a pounce. Nightingale dropped her straps and picked up Deeb for the Doctor Bomb to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: 9:57

(Brian’s Thoughts: If they ran this match, both Nightingale and Deeb could reach another gear, but this was still a great match.)

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Thunder Rosa. She called out both Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. Rosa said she should get to the next title shot after Winter is Coming.

-A recap was shown from AEW Dynamite, where Jon Moxley got beaten down by Jay White, Adam Page, and Orange Cassidy.

-The Death Riders came to ring.

Jon Moxley grabbed a mic and said no one else was ready to be champion, and no one should even consider the championship. Moxley went on to bury Jay White, Adam Page, and Orange Cassidy. The crowd chanted,” Bull Sh** Moxley said if you piss me off one more time, I’ll take you off the board forever. Orange Cassidy came out to confront the Death Riders. Cassidy pulled a mic from his jacket pocket. Cassidy said I can live without being AEW champion, but I can’t live with you being champion. Cassidy said the only way I stop is if you kill me. Cassidy threw his jacket and glasses at the Death Riders, but Marina Shafir nailed him to their steel briefcase, and the Death Riders dragged him backstage. [C]

After the break, FTR cut a promo to promote Fight for the Fallen on January 1st. After seeing the Death Riders attempt to pour Drano down Cassidy’s throat, FTR stopped what they were doing. The Death Riders backed away afterward.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Attacks, especially backstage interruptions, are generally repetitive and contrived, but the entire segment wove nicely together and made AEW feel remotely real, whereas it has been this whacky universe in the past. The prospects of FTR vs. a combination of Death Riders sound interesting, but in the long term, I wonder if this is just a minor subplot until FTR finally turns heel.)

(3) KYLE FLETCHER vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Non Title Continental Classic 2024 Blue League Match

After the bell rang, the crowd immediately chanted, “Okada.” After breaking an armbar, Okada made the first pin attempt in the match. Fletcher locked in a deep side headlock and ground his hands into the face of Okada. Fletcher went for the Okada chop fake out. Okada did the same but gave Fletcher a forearm shot for his troubles. Okada landed a big boot and sing leg dropkick to the face of Fletcher. Okada dragged Fletcher outside and landed a DDT. The crowd “Okada.” Fletcher drew Oakda in and nailed him with a draping DDT. [C]

[HOUR TWO]

After the break, Fletcher drilled Okada with a knee to the face. Fletcher went for a running double axe handle, but Okada hit him with a shoulder block. Okada went for the MoneyClip, but Fletcher racked Okada’s eyes to break the submission hold. Okada climbed to the top rope to hit a big elbow drop, and Okada went for the Rainmaker pose but gave the fans the middle finger instead. Okada went for the Rainmaker. Fletcher ducked, and Okada hit his trademark dropkick. After brawling on the outside, Fletcher hit a huge Last Ride Powerbomb for a close near fall. The crowd chanted “AEW” “AEW”. Okada finally connected with the Rainmaker in the closing moments of the match. Both men exchanged big moves until Fletcher was pushed into the official. The official ducked in the corner to avoid contact. While the official’s head was turned, Fletcher kicked Okada for a low blow and pinned Okada with a Sheer drop Brainbuster to secure the three points and the victory.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 16:55

(Brian’s Thoughts: The decision to put Fletcher over three future Hall of Famers in two weeks speaks volumes of how the company views him moving forward. I loved the call back from Fletcher Okada on Sept. 4, 2024 when Okada beat Fletcher by hitting a low blow.)

-A hype video was shown to feature Winter is Coming next week on AEW Dynamite.

(4) THE BEAST MORTOS vs. AARON SOLO

WINNER: The Beast Mortos in 0:57

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Top Flight. Lio Rush said it’s time for him and Action Andretti to win the tag team titles. Rush and Andretti challenged the Martins to a match.

(5) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. EMI SAKURA

Before the bell rang, Sakura threw his jacket into Shirakaw’s face to get the jump on her. Sakura threw Shirakawa across the ring by her hair. Sakura hit a flurry of hard chops to Shirakawa’s chest. Shirakawa landed a few kicks, but Sakura bit Shirakawa’s hand to stop her momentum. [C]

After the break, Shirakawa broke a sleeper hold from Sakura. Shirakawa climbed to the ropes to hit a springboard kick to the jaw of Sakura. Thunder Rosa was seen watching the match ringside. Sakura hit a backbreaker for a near fall. Shirakawa ran to the middle rope to hit a sling blade for a near fall. Shirakawa used the official to a spinning elbow drop and followed up with a top rope sling blade to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 9:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: A very sound showcase match for Shirakawa. The match could have been stiffer, but Shirakawa may say that for Mariah May at Winter Is Coming.)

-A highlight package featured Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May, voiced by Renee Paquette.

-A recap was shown with Renee Paquette speaking with Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia from AEW Rampage.

(6) MARK BRISCOE vs. DANIEL GARCIA – Non Title Continental Classic 2024 Blue League Match

Garcia got the first pin attempt in the match with a cradle. Briscoe hit a dropkick and dived through the ropes. Garcia hit a knee to the back of Briscoe and threw him against the barricade. Garcia laid in ten punches onto Briscoe’s head while sitting on a chair. Garcia powered up and hit a shotgun dropkick to Briscoe [C]

After the break, Briscoe came off the ropes and laid a forearm shot to Garcia. Briscoe went for a superplex to the outside, but both men crashed and burned. Both exchanged unprotected shots to the face, and the crowd cheered. Briscoe nailed a fisherman buster for a near fall. Briscoe went for the Froggy Bow, but Garcia met him at the top rope, hitting a superplex and powerdriver for a close near fall. Briscoe again climbed to the top rope to hit the Froggy Bow, but Garcia kicked out. While Garcia was bleeding from the mouth, both men exchanged hard blows to the face. In the match’s closing moments, Garcia went for a suplex, but Briscoe countered Garcia to hit a Cut Thoart Driver to secure the three points and the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 16:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: Bold finish, and this was a great babyface vs. babyface match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Continental Classic provides great structure and arrangement for these shows. Four out of the six matches featured had tournament implications that were relevant to the upcoming shows and built up to the PPV. AEW should not only be where the best wrestler is, but when the best wrestle, the match has a purpose with it.