FREE PODCAST 12/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-10-2014) The controversial Raw debut of Charlotte and Triple H’s explanation, a live interview with Kevin Gill, A.J. Styles-ROH, more (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (12-10-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch contributor Jim Valley where they talked live with wrestling announcer/promoter Kevin Gill of JCW and the “King of the Indies” WrestleMania Weekend tournament. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more including Charlotte losing her debut on Raw as they hyped she’d be in a featured match on NXT, A.J. Styles heading to ROH’s PPV, TNA’s 12 Days of Christmas merchandise specials, thoughts on the new Impact logo, and more.

