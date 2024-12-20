WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading CM Punk vs. Seth, Breakker vs. Kaiser, Ripley vs. Liv, Balor & J.D. McDonaugh vs. War Raiders, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With the days of 2024 winding down, we had another noteworthy episode of Raw that took place from Boston. As CM Punk and Seth Rollins threw more shots at each other last week, they found themselves in the same building this week.In the same building at the same time, we all knew it would be impossible to keep them apart. Within only a few minutes of being in the presence of each other, they proved us right. While we all thought we would have to wait all the way until WrestleMania to see them face each other, we found out this week that we won’t have to wait that long.

Three weeks away from Raw’s big move to Netflix, the feud looks like it will be at the center of it. In addition to that, we had another good Intercontinental Title match to add to the list of many we’ve had this year, the New Day getting more hate from the locker room, the final encounter between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan made official, and a World Tag Team Title main event with a satisfying conclusion. With 2025 right around the corner, this week showed once again that there’s no shortage of intriguing storylines on WWE’s A show.

C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Latest Developments:

Since Survivor Series, the issues between CM Punk and Seth Rollins have become more heated than they already were.Two weeks ago, an intense back and forth promo between them in the ring led to a brawl that was quickly broken up. While they were separate from each other last week, their war of words against each other continued. In a pre-taped interview, Punk referred to Rollins as second string and said it was time for him to get back on the bench. Later that night, Rollins clapped back at him by saying he did what Punk could never do and that’s main event WrestleMania.

This week, Punk opened Raw with a promo in the ring and as he said there wouldn’t be enough staples to put Rollins back together once he was done with him, Rollins suddenly appeared in the crowd while chanting Punk’s name. Rollins said he figured he would see Punk from a different perspective by being in the audience but even from that perspective, he saw that he was still an ass hole. Punk countered by saying for the first time Rollins was coming from the right spot because he belonged in the crowd with all the other CM Punk fans. As Rollins then said “this fan” had more WrestleMania main events than he ever will, the two brawled in the crowd and all around ringside as security tried multiple times to separate them. Later, Adam Pearce made a match between Punk and Rollins official for the first Raw on Netflix January 6.

Analysis:

This was by far the most intense things got between these two physically. While the verbal shots they took at each other were great, the brawl that erupted out of this was the best part of the segment. The tension always feels reel then these two are around each other and the officials having to separate them multiple times just added to how heated the issues are between them. While Punk was sharp as always with his insults, Rollins threw it right back at him. As mentioned last week, Rollins is much better on the mic when he’s in Punk’s presence and here was another prime example.

As there were rumors last week that the first match between these two would happen on the first Raw on Netflix, this week confirmed those rumors to be true. While on paper it may be too soon to do the match, it makes sense considering how big of a deal WWE wants that first Raw on Netflix to be. Even though this match is going to happen there, it still must also happen at WrestleMania. This feud feels too real and too personal to have it be settled in just one match, so it’ll be intriguing to see how this first meeting plays out. More than likely, that first match is where we will see Rollins officially turn heel and that turn will add a new dynamic to the feud as it progresses through 2025.

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Latest Developments:

At Survivor Series, Bron Breakker successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat match. With Sheamus out of action due to injured ribs he suffered during the match, the issues between Kaiser and Breakker have continued. Over the last few weeks, the two have had several backstage confrontations.The most notable one happened last week as after Breakker referred to Kaiser as Gunther’s watchdog, Kaiser slapped him and then backed away as officials held Breakker back. With these issues intensifying, a match for the Intercontinental Title was made between them for Raw this week.

Unlike their non-title match from three weeks ago, this one featured no outside interference and even went through three segments. Kaiser had the advantage throughout as he worked on Breakker’s left shoulder. Despite the punishment, Breakker took the fight to Kaiser with a clothesline over the announce table and a Frankensteiner. As Kaiser attempted to dropkick Breakker into the steps outside the ring, he was shocked to see he was nowhere to be found. Kaiser then turned around to a shoulder block from Breakker and Breakker then finished him off with a Super Spear to retain the title.

Analysis:

While not as good as the Triple Threat from Survivor Series, this was another good match involving these two. Breakker has done a great job of keeping the Intercontinental Title relevant like Gunther and Sami Zayn did and this match was another example of how strong both of his reigns combined have been. Despite the loss, Kaiser once again showed that he is much more than Gunther’s sidekick and that he has what it takes to be a singles champion eventually. As crazy as this sounds, this match was twice as long as any match that happened on Saturday Night’s Main Event over the weekend. Stretching across three segments, they made good use of all the time they were given.

With the momentum Breakker has right now and considering he’s feuding with Kaiser, there’s a possibility that this could lead to a future feud with Gunther. In fact, Breakker is someone who could be a favorite to win the Royal Rumble. For as far as he’s come only being on Raw for eight months, imagine how much further he could progress over the next year. While he’ll need to drop the title between now and WrestleMania if that’s the plan, perhaps that could open the door for Sheamus to take it from him when he returns. Both men in this match proved why they are standout parts of the show and with more matches like this one, it only makes Raw all the more interesting to watch.

Grade: B

The New Day Heel Turn

Latest Developments:

Two weeks ago, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods turned on their long-time partner Big E as they claimed that he left them to start a new life. Last week, both received the cold shoulder from everyone they came across. Even WWE Champion Cody Rhodes told both men they should be ashamed of themselves for what they did. During an interview with Cathy Kelly, they confiscated the camera from the camera man and came out to the arena as the crowd booed them heavily. Despite trying to explain that they didn’t do anything wrong to Big E, the crowd constantly booed them before they could finish a sentence. As a result, the two of them just left the ring.

This week, their fortunes wouldn’t be any better. As they attempted to walk into the locker room, they were stopped by Rey Mysterio. They asked Rey if he had a problem with them, in which he said he wasn’t the only one who did. Despite Kofi pleading with Rey to do something since he’s shared the locker room with all of them for over 10 years, Rey told them that they crossed the line with Big E. Rey then said it was best for their own good if they found somewhere else to change. Xavier responded by saying they didn’t want to share a locker room with them anyway and they both walked away.

Analysis:

Although not as strong as the segments involving them the last three weeks, this segment did a good job of progressing the story of everyone being mad at Kofi & Xavier. The one thing missing from this week was the two of them appearing in front of the audience. With the amount of heat they received last week from the crowd, it almost felt like a missed opportunity to not have them in front of them this week. From how this played out, it looks like this is going to lead to a mini-feud between New Day and Rey Mysterio along with the L.W.O. As it’s still four months until WrestleMania, this feud is a good placeholder until their WrestleMania plans start coming together.

Week by week, we continue to see how the New Day have now become the most hated men in the company. It’s not something anyone could’ve ever imagined being true, but how well they’ve played their parts has made that the case.The way Kofi & Xavier were treated here brought back flashbacks of how The Miz was treated backstage in 2006. It’s possible from how this went down that we could see them in a segment next week getting dressed in the janitor’s closet (lol). While this week may have been the weakest of the segments involving them recently, it was still effective and will lead to even better ones as this story progresses.

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

Latest Developments:

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been wrapped up in one of the most personal feuds in the company ever since Liv injured Rhea the night after WrestleMania. Over the last few months, Rhea has had to deal with Liv, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite interference from Liv, Rhea defeated Raquel last week in an Anything Goes match after hitting her with a Riptide through a table.This past Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Liv successfully defended the Women’s World Title over Iyo Sky despite suffering a bloody nose during the match. As she was celebrating in the aisle way, Rhea came out to stare her down as Liv held up the title.

This week, Liv came out to the ring along with Raquel and Dominik and shouted out through a megaphone that she was the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. As she went on to gloat about how 2024 was her year, she was interrupted by Rhea. After Rhea told her to shut the hell up, she went on to say that their feud had gone on long enough. Rhea then revealed that Adam Pearce had made her the number one contender for her title and that all that Liv would have to look forward to was the end of her title reign. She ended the promo by saying that once she takes Liv’s title, all she will be left with is her little “chicken tender slut” as she looked at Dominik.

Analysis:

One thing Rhea said in this promo that was true is that this feud between her and Liv has gone on long enough. Considering that, it’s the right move to end this feud sooner rather than waiting all the way until WrestleMania. Although there was no announcement of when the match will be, it will probably happen on the first Raw on Netflix January 6. As repetitive as some of the segments have been between them recently, this was one of the better ones. The highlight of it was undoubtedly when Rhea referred to Dominik as Liv’s “chicken tender slut.”

This feud between Rhea and Liv will go down as one of the best of the whole year and it now looks like it will have a satisfying pay off. As great of a job as Liv has done being champion, Rhea getting the title back was always the eventual destination. Once that does happen, thal will create a lot of uncertainty of where Liv goes from there. While Rhea will definitely have a marquee match at WrestleMania, Liv also deserves to have one too after the year she’s had. Regardless of how that all turns out, this segment succeeded in making you excited for their final encounter.

Grade: B+

Finn Balor & JD McDonaugh vs. War Raiders

Latest Developments:

Ever since winning the World Tag Team Titles back in June, Finn Balor & JD McDonaugh have barely defended them. One of their few title defenses happened three weeks ago when they defeated the War Raiders thanks to a distraction from Dominik Mysterio. Due to the way that match turned out, Adam Pearce made a rematch for the titles between both teams for this week with all of Judgment Day banned from ringside.In a pre-taped promo, the War Raiders revealed the personal struggles they both dealt with from being injured earlier this year. They ended the promo by saying the only way they can prove that those struggles were worth it was by winning the World Tag Team Titles.

The match main evented the show as the War Raiders took advantage throughout the first half of it until Finn & JD threw Eric into the steel steps twice. Despite later hitting Eric with a Coup De Grace, Finn was unable to win the match for his team as Ivar interrupted the count. Finn then attempted to grab a chair from the timekeeper’s area, but he felt someone yanking the chair away from him.That someone turned out to be Damien Priest as Priest then used the chair to bump Finn into the railing. This would allow the War Raiders to nail Finn with the War Machine, get the pin, and win the titles as pyro went off during their emotional celebration.

Analysis:

After listening to Eric and Ivar open up about their past injuries during that pre-taped promo, there was no other logical way for this match to end. They’ve been one of the best tag teams in the company over the last few years and seeing them win the titles the way they did here was very satisfying. While this still doesn’t revolve how poorly used the tag titles have been on Raw throughout this year, the War Raiders winning them at least freshens things up. As great as it was to see them win the belts, there’s a good chance that they could only be transitional champions. With how much heat the New Day have right now, there’s a strong chance that Kofi & Xavier could end up winning the titles soon to add even more fuel to their storyline.

Since Finn was the one who screwed Priest out of the World Heavyweight Title twice, Priest returning the favor here was the perfect way for the match to end. The way this all went down now sets up one last match between Finn and Priest that will probably happen on the first Raw on Netflix. After failing to win the World title on Saturday, losing the tag titles in this match, and all the recent tension with the rest of Judgment Day, all of this feels like it’s setting up for Finn to be kicked out of the group.The group hasn’t really felt the same since Priest and Rhea left so the rest of them getting rid of Finn or possibly even disbanding the group all together would be a nice fresh start for all of them. One way or another, it’s clear that this version of Judgment Day won’t be around for that much longer.

Grade: B+