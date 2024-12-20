WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE get it right when listing the top PLE moments of 2024?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Whenever a Premium Live Event is held by WWE, whether it’s in a large arena or a smaller stadium, there’s always a high chance of something unexpected happening that will turn into a viral moment. A certain clip from a PLE could reach thousands or millions of views depending on what happens in it, like a wrestler returning or a surprise championship win.

The WWE YouTube channel published a Top 25 Playlist focusing on 25 of the most shocking moments that happened on a PLE during 2024. Doing so not only highlights all the exciting and interesting things that took place at their PLEs this year, but also encourages debates and rankings among the fans.

This was a great video that showcased a ton of viral moments that most people were surprised by when they happened. The Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, taking the top two spots is honestly well deserved. No one can talk about the year WWE has had without mentioning the Judgment Day and their escapades in the last couple of months. They have been in so many prominent storylines and have won so many championships that it would be impossible to leave them out of the ranking.

However, ranking Roman Reigns’s SummerSlam return near the middle of the group was too low in my opinion. The crowd reaction alone was incredible, with almost everyone excited for his return. It should’ve at least been in the top ten, maybe even top five. A lot of great moments happened this year, so ranking best PLE moments should have a wide variance between fans.

Overall, this was a nice video showing how PLEs in WWE can be very unpredictable. Wrestlers can debut, cost others their matches, or even overcome all the odds to win a championship. There’s always a way for fans to be surprised by watching a PLE.

Twenty-five shocking moments were highlighted, with surely several more that didn’t make the ranking on this video. A lot of the video I agreed with, but there was one moment that should’ve been higher than it was.

Having these Top 10 and 25 playlists encourage healthy debates between fans as they watch highlights of their favorite wrestlers.

As 2025 is coming up, I’m sure WWE is planning tons of ways to create even more shocking moments next year.