FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP Special: Tony Khan Media Q&A + 2019 ROH Year-in-Review + 5 Yrs Ago WKPWP Mailbag including should J.R. be critical of AEW on air (144 min.)

PART 1: A 5 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Mailbag hosted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics: A potential Aleister Black & Buddy Murphy tag team, whether Bray Wyatt is the Face of WWE already and whether it’s a coincidence wrestlers who lose to him go back to their past, could Samoa Joe lead the charge against Seth Rollins & AOP, should Jim Ross be critical of AEW’s ring style on air, should AEW have a developmental system to help wrestlers refine their skills, are AEW tag teams in need of curating and closer following of rules, and more.

PART 2: Tony Khan’s NEW media Q&A from Tuesday this week previewing ROH Final Battle and answering media questions including the relevance of the Hammerstein Ballroom, the state of the Trios Titles, his respect and love for Dustin Rhodes as a wrestler growing up and working with him now, and more.

PART 3: The previously VIP-exclusive “Podcast of Honor” podcast with a 2019 Year-in-Review format. Tyler Sage and Ryan Sullivan discuss these topics: Should Marty Scurll have won the world title at G1? Would ROH be in a better place if that had happened? Matt Taven’s run on top is debated. Problems with TV and the lack of storylines is discussed. Would WWE buy ROH? Plus, Tyler’s WOH manifesto and a ranking of all nine Star Wars films.

