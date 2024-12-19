FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeClair talk Bryan addressing crowd and teaming with Miz, on-site reports from NY, live callers, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Brandon LeClair of PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including Daniel Bryan addressing the crowd and teaming with The Miz, three women’s matches, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Lacey’s daughter gets mad and takes a swing at Sasha Banks, and a big Royal Rumble announcement regarding the Universal Title match and a contendership match on Smackdown next week. They discuss all those topics with live callers and react to emails. They also discuss two on-site email reports from correspondents who attended in Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center. They also choose between falling on tacks or Legos.
