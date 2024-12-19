WWE NXT Ratings Report (12/17): Viewership tops 700,000 for first time in two months, key demo data, comparison to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s (12/17) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 708,000 viewers, compared to 680,000 the prior week and the 593,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 646,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 641,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 698,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 705,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 654,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.13 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Gallus – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Oba Femi vs. Axiom

Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair

Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

