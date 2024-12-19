AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/18): Viewership rises to highest level in four weeks for Holiday Bash, comparison to past two years and NXT, key demo data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (12/18) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 628,000 viewers, compared to 594,000 the prior week and the 586,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 607,000. (NXT the night before, by comparison, drew 708,000.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 782,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 829,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 975,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 891,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18 (NXT the night before, by comparison, drew 0.16.)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.27.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The announced matches and segments were…

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta & Pac vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy & “Hangman” Adam Page – Trios match

Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin – Continental Classic Gold League match

Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos – Continental Classic Blue League match

Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. Hook & Katsuyori Shibata

FTR will speak

MJF will speak

