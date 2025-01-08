FREE PODCAST 1/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: In-person WrestleKingdom report, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, AEW, Rocky Johnson (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin from “The Fix with Todd Martin” weekly VIP podcast. First, Todd gives his impressions of attending Wrestle Kingdom in person last weekend in Japan and reviews the matches, the finishes, and the big Kenta angle. Then they discuss Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and AEW followed by an in-depth overview and analysis of the new autobiography by the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

