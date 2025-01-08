FREE PODCAST 1/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown 2024 including Krule vs. Mathers, Thatcher vs. Rourke, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland welcome in 2025 with gusset plates and thumbtacks when they review Beyond’s Heavy Lies the Crown, the annual New Year’s Eve supershow, with a main event of Krule vs. Marcus Mathers for the IWTV title in a “fans bring the weapons” match, Timothy Thatcher vs. Aaron Rourke in a WWEID showcase match, Kris Statlander battles Bryce Donovan, and more. Plus, they look at the differences between the interconnected Beyond and Wrestling Open promotions. For VIP listeners, it’s a look back at one of Chris’s favorite matches of the year – Rachel Armstrong vs. Tre Lamar from Unsanctioned Pro, and from GCW, One Called Manders goes up against Tony Deppen.

