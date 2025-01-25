FREE PODCAST 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner question the push of Jeff Jarrett, Omega and Ospreay unite, Hurt Syndicate win tag titles, upcoming AEW schedule, building sizes, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Thoughts on Wade Keller’s Britt Baker report
- Updated AEW schedule released
- Running small vs. large venues
- Omega and Ospreay unite
- AEW World title picture
- What’s up with this Jeff Jarrett push?
- Samoa Joe misses Dynamite
- Harley Cameron’s push
- Hangman looking to turn face soon?
- Ricochet and his scissors
- Upcoming shows
- Mailbag and Trivia
