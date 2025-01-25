News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner question the push of Jeff Jarrett, Omega and Ospreay unite, Hurt Syndicate win tag titles, upcoming AEW schedule, building sizes, more (128 min.)

January 25, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on Wade Keller’s Britt Baker report
  • Updated AEW schedule released
  • Running small vs. large venues
  • Omega and Ospreay unite
  • AEW World title picture
  • What’s up with this Jeff Jarrett push?
  • Samoa Joe misses Dynamite
  • Harley Cameron’s push
  • Hangman looking to turn face soon?
  • Ricochet and his scissors
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025