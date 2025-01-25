FREE PODCAST 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner question the push of Jeff Jarrett, Omega and Ospreay unite, Hurt Syndicate win tag titles, upcoming AEW schedule, building sizes, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Thoughts on Wade Keller’s Britt Baker report

Updated AEW schedule released

Running small vs. large venues

Omega and Ospreay unite

AEW World title picture

What’s up with this Jeff Jarrett push?

Samoa Joe misses Dynamite

Harley Cameron’s push

Hangman looking to turn face soon?

Ricochet and his scissors

Upcoming shows

Mailbag and Trivia

