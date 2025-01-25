VIP PODCAST 1/25 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Top 2024 WWE matches, John Cena’s legacy, Netflix expansion of WWE products, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This month’s Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio opens with a little sports talk, thoughts on the Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the pair answer questions regarding:

Top Matches of 2024 for WWE

John Cena’s legacy

NXT and Smackdown moving to Netflix

Gabe Sapolski and C.M. Punk as a booking duo, Evolve, William Regal and WWE ID

Jim Smallman as William Regal’s mentee

Netflix early extension of Raw possibilities

Eric Bischoff hypothetical under Ari Emmanuel

