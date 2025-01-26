FREE PODCAST 1/26 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-22-2020) Jericho Cruise edition with Moxley vs. Pac, SCU vs. Page & Omega, MJF, Britt Baker, live calls and emails (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the memorable setting on the Jericho Cruise, Pac vs. John Moxley, Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Pace, Kelly Priestly vs. Britt Baker, MJF vs. Joey Janela, and much more with callers and emails.

