VIP PODCAST 1/27 – The Fix Flashback (12-27-2017): Ambrose injury, Jericho-Omega preview, Mailbag on frequency of turns, could Rock become U.S. President, Velveteen Dream, more (118 min.)

January 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 27, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

  • Preview of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event including Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
  • Raw and Smackdown analysis
  • Dean Ambrose’s injury ramifications

MMA:

  • A UFC 219 Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg primer

MAILBAG:

  • A long discussion on the pros and cons of frequency of turns
  • Could The Rock become U.S. President
  • WWE’s Women’s Division, the role of Owen Hart post-Screwjob
  • Who else could have cut the Pipebomb promo in 2011 and who could today
  • WWE Royal Rumble winner predictions for men’s and women’s matches
  • Velveteen Dream
  • Dynamite Kid
  • NXT booking disappointment

