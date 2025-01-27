VIP PODCAST 1/27 – The Fix Flashback (12-27-2017): Ambrose injury, Jericho-Omega preview, Mailbag on frequency of turns, could Rock become U.S. President, Velveteen Dream, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 27, 2017 episode covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS:
- Preview of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event including Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
- Raw and Smackdown analysis
- Dean Ambrose’s injury ramifications
MMA:
- A UFC 219 Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg primer
MAILBAG:
- A long discussion on the pros and cons of frequency of turns
- Could The Rock become U.S. President
- WWE’s Women’s Division, the role of Owen Hart post-Screwjob
- Who else could have cut the Pipebomb promo in 2011 and who could today
- WWE Royal Rumble winner predictions for men’s and women’s matches
- Velveteen Dream
- Dynamite Kid
- NXT booking disappointment
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.