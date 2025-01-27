VIP PODCAST 1/27 – The Fix Flashback (12-27-2017): Ambrose injury, Jericho-Omega preview, Mailbag on frequency of turns, could Rock become U.S. President, Velveteen Dream, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 27, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

Preview of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event including Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

Raw and Smackdown analysis

Dean Ambrose’s injury ramifications

MMA:

A UFC 219 Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg primer

MAILBAG:

A long discussion on the pros and cons of frequency of turns

Could The Rock become U.S. President

WWE’s Women’s Division, the role of Owen Hart post-Screwjob

Who else could have cut the Pipebomb promo in 2011 and who could today

WWE Royal Rumble winner predictions for men’s and women’s matches

Velveteen Dream

Dynamite Kid

NXT booking disappointment

