WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/19): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs for Tag Titles, Dragunov & Hayes vs DIY, Kabuki Warriors vs. Jax & Legend, Cody Rhodes appearance

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 19, 2025

HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported right before showtime that 8,461 tickets were distributed; arena set up for 8,591 while 9,302 were on the map. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts. They drew 7,756 the prior visit on Oct. 28, 2024, so attendance was up around 700 from last time and nearly a sellout.

[HOUR ONE]

– Less than a week from the controversial end to John Cena’s in-ring career, Smackdown aired from Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Note – this show was taped in Hershey last Monday night after RAW, though they also taped a live show tonight that will air next Friday night). The show began with highlights from last Saturday Night’s Main Even and comments about John Cena. There was also a video that highlighted Gunther’s defeat of Cena, set to a musical score to enforce the narrative of Cena’s career ending. There were several camera shots shown of the shocked fans in attendance that night. Finally, they showed the aftermath of the match with several wrestlers coming to the ring to thank Cena and culminating with Cena leaving his shoes and wrist bands in the ring.

– Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcomed everyone to the show, saying they would now shift focus to Cody Rhodes and said that they’d show footage of a situation that happened at Drew McIntyre’s home during the week. Rhodes, and then Solo Sikoa and his MFT were shown arriving at the arena. Damian Priest made his way to the ring to start the show. He was wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and a leather jacket (a.k.a. not wrestling gear).

Priest started by thanking John Cena, referring to him as the Greatest of All-Time. He shifted focus by pointing out that he and Rhea Ripley defeated Aleister Black and Zelina Vega last week following Razor’s Edges. Priest said that was behind them and he wanted to talk about what’s next for him in 2026. He was interrupted by Vega who came out to say they weren’t done yet. Black’s music played but he attacked Priest from behind. Priest ultimately gave Black a South of Heaven chokeslam from the floor onto the ring apron. Then he pulled out a table from under the ring as Vega protested. Black recovered as Priest was setting it up and hit Priest with a chair and leveled him with a Black Mass kick. Priest attempted to fight back but Black hit a Meteora off the apron that put Priest through the table.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This feud MUST continue.)

– Byron Saxton interviewed Lash Legend and Nia Jax. He congratulated Lash for defeating Alexa Bliss last week. Jax and Legend said that after they annihilate the Kabuki Warriors tonight they will go on to become the new tag team champions. They snapped in Saxton’s face before walking off.

– The Kabuki Warriors entered for the opening contest of the evening. [c]

– Damian Priest was being helped in the back by officials. He was attacked again by Black who threw him into a bunch of stuff and then hit him with a snow shovel. He gave him a spin kick that put Priest down.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: See above.)

Jax and Legend entered for the match. They were wearing red & green (basically) matching holiday ring gear.

(1) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. NIA JAX & LASH LEGEND

It was the rare heel versus heel tag team match. Legend and Sane started things off. Sane attempted a sleeper hold but Legend easily disposed of her in the corner. Sane inexplicably called for the crowd to get behind her despite being a heel. Legend again used her size advantage to power out of a sunset flip attempt. Legend leveled Sane with an elbow and tagged in Jax. They took turns splashing Sane in the corner and Jax covered for a two-count. Jax missed an elbow drop and Sane tagged out. Jax overpowered Asuka until Asuka and Sane double-teamed her. Sane leapt off the top rope and hit a flying elbow drop onto both heels on the floor. [c]

Legend was back in control of Sane after the break. Legend cinched in a headlock, then tagged Jax back in. Sane reversed a double suplex into a double DDT then made a hot tag to her heel partner. Asuka entered the ring via missile dropkick and took out both Legend and Jax with strikes. Asuka briefly got the Asuka lock on Jax who quickly escaped. Legend came in to break up a cover and all four women ended up brawling while the referee just watched. Asuka slipped out of a super Samoan Drop attempt but was pulled to the floor by Legend. Sane jumped off the apron and took out Legend then climbed back to the top rope again. She was caught and chokeslammed by Jax. Jax dragged her over to the other side of the ring (for some reason) and hit the Annihilator for the win.

WINNERS: Nia Jax and Lash Legend by pinfall in 12:00.

After the match, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss ran out and attacked Legend and Jax. Charlotte hit Legend with a superkick and Bliss was about to go for the Twisted Bliss, but Jax pulled her to the safety of the floor.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A relatively easy victory for Legend and Jax over the established Kabuki Warriors team. The match didn’t have a very good pace or flow to it and was hurt because it was heels versus heels. Sane and Asuka played the roles of babyface in order to have a more traditional “face in peril” type of match. But that didn’t really make sense since their behavior has been so evil in recent months.)

– Jackie Redmond talked to Kiana James and Giulia in the women’s locker room. James made Redmond ask her for permission to talk to her client Giulia. Giulia said she would take out Alba Fyre tonight and that time was running out for Chelsea Green. [c]

– Footage was aired of Smackdown General Manager’s promised meeting with Drew McIntyre at McIntyre’s house earlier this week. Aldis said he went there out of good faith even though they could have had the meeting at the office at the arena. McIntyre was smirking as Aldis proposed a one-on-one match with Cody Rhodes, with the title on the line. Aldis also demanded an apology to referee Dan Engler that McIntyre attacked last week said McIntyre would be fined the entirety of his paycheck from Survivor Series. McIntyre said no to those terms because they were what Aldis and Cody wanted. McIntyre reiterated his stance that Adlis had created an unsafe working environment, claiming that if he accepted the terms then he’d just get screwed again. Aldis asked McIntyre to just tell him what he wanted.

McIntyre said he wanted to pick the stipulation of his match with Rhodes. Aldis agreed to that. McIntyre also said that Rhodes couldn’t lay a finger on McIntyre until their match or else he’d be stripped of the WWE Championship. Aldis reluctantly agreed because he wanted to get the match in the ring. They shook hands. McIntyre received a text message showing security camera video of Cody Rhodes out in the driveway being held back by police. Aldis went outside to yell at Rhodes for potentially ruining everything, while McIntyre yelled at him for being on his property. Rhodes broke free from the police and attacked McIntyre. The police broke them up temporarily but again Rhodes escaped. They brawled on the front lawn until the cops again broke them up. Rhodes yelled “Merry Christmas a$$hole” at McIntyre.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The way they built up this footage I expected it to be more vicious. It was actually pretty basic but accomplished its goal of setting up the next title match between Rhodes and McIntyre. Expect McIntyre to try and bait Rhodes into laying a finger on him over the next few weeks. I have no idea what stipulation McIntyre will choose but a title change does seem possible.)

– Aldis was asked about the incident by Byron Saxton. He said that what Rhodes did was out of line but it was up to authorities to handle it. The Miz walked up and asked for a match with “him.” When Aldis started to say the name of Joe Hendry, Miz stopped him. Aldis laughed and made the match for next week on Smackdown. Miz went to leave but R-Truth was standing behind him. Truth said, “I believe in Joe Pesci.” Miz walked off with a bewildered look on his face.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Long live the Wet Bandits.)

– Giulia made her way to the ring, accompanied by Kiana James, for the next match. [c]

(2) GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green)

Giulia immediately ran at Fyre and took her down. She stayed aggressive with strikes and a headbutt. Tessitore mentioned that Giulia hadn’t lost back-to-back matches since joining the main roster. Giulia with a suplex and cover for a one-count. Fyre gained control thanks to a distraction from Chelsea Green, hitting a DDT and earning a two-count. Giulia recovered and threw Fyre by her hair and locked in an abdominal stretch. They rolled around on the mat trying to gain leverage for a pin. Fyre hit a kick to the head and covered again for a two-count. Giulia hit the arrivederci knee and then hit a delayed fisherman buster for the pin and the quick win.

WINNER: Giulia by pinfall in 4:00.

– WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was walking in the back because he was up next. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Rhodes entered wearing nice clothes as always and carrying his Undisputed WWE Championship with him. His ear was bandaged after being injured last week. Rhodes wanted to talk about McIntyre’s claim that the WWE was an unsafe working environment, which apparently included the fans for some reason. He speculated on what might be a safe environment for McIntyre, referencing Staples. Nick Aldis came out and told Rhodes that by going to his house and starting a brawl, he made McIntyre’s point for him. Aldis also said it made him look like a liar and that he should have trusted Aldis to handle things, but since he didn’t he had to make a bad deal with McIntyre. Aldis reminded him that if McIntyre apologizes to the referee and pays the fine, then Rhodes will be stripped of his title if he lays a finger on him. Rhodes guaranteed that he wouldn’t touch him. Rhodes asked Aldis if he’d forgotten who he was talking to. Rhodes ran down his list of WWE career accomplishments and called himself “QB1.” Rhodes said that as long as he hold the title then he “is the law.” Rhodes said he doesn’t work for Aldis; he works for the fans. He said that Aldis, his friend, works for him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I personally think it would be interesting to have Rhodes lose his cool and lay a finger on McIntyre and then be stripped of the championship because it would be interesting to see how McIntyre would react to that. Would McIntyre be awarded the title and then try to back out of the match? And then Rhodes wins it back from him during the match, causing McIntyre to lose his damned mind? Could be interesting. But we all know that’s not how WWE thinks.)

– Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes synced up to talk about how they were on the same page and would defeat DIY tonight. Fraxiom walked up and asked for them to make DIY pay. They were frustrated that they were getting the match against DIY and not them.

– DIY made their way down the ramp, accompanied as always by Candice LeRae. [c]

– United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes entered, respectively.

(3) ILJA DRAGUNOV & CARMELO HAYES vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) w/Candice LeRae

DIY tried to attack before the bell rang but the babyfaces were ready and took immediate control of the match. Dragunov threw several chops at Ciampa then tagged in Hayes. Hayes hit a legdrop and hooked the leg but didn’t even register a one-count. Dragunov was back in and wanted to hit a move off the top rope. However, LeRae distracted the referee so Gargano could knock Dragunov off. Ciampa capitalize with a big boot that knocked Dragunov to ringside by the announce table. DIY patted themselves on the back as they typically do before a commercial break. This break was of the split-screen variety. [c]

Ciampa and Dragunov traded chops until Dragunov hit an enziguri. Ciampa tagged in Gargano for the first time in the match. Hayes rallied the crowd before getting the hot tag. Hayes hit a springboard clothesline and a La Mistica, then covered for a nearfall. Hayes tagged Dragunov then somersaulted over the top rope and took out Ciampa while Dragunov hit a high-flying senton onto Gargano and covered for the one…two…kick out. Dragunov hit a German Suplex and Hayes made a blind tag. Gargano caught Hayes with a superkick and tagged Ciampa back in. Ciampa hit a Project Ciampa and covered but Dragunov made the save. The action spilled to the floor.

Back in the ring, Ciampa got caught with a superkick but when Hayes attempted a springboard LeRae again interfered and pulled his leg. Ciampa capitalized with a running knee but Hayes managed to get the shoulder up at two. DIY hit the Fairytale ending but Hayes again kicked out of the cover. DIY tried to meet in the middle but Dragunov exploded into the ring with the Torpedo Moscow clothesline on Gargano. Hayes hit the First 48 codebreaker and tagged in Dragunov. Dragunov hit the H-bomb on Ciampa and tagged Hayes. Hayes dropped Ciampa with the Nothing but Net leg drop and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov via pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good match and a win by two mid-card babyfaces that have been gaining a lot of momentum in recent months.)

– In the back, Flair and Bliss told Jackie Redmond that they are next in line for the tag team championships. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill was standing there so Redmond asked her about Michin. Cargill said she was going to knock her lights out. Michin hit her from behind with a kendo stick. It was quickly broken up. [c]

– Solo Sikoa talked to the camera as he walked in the backstage area. He said that when Uncle Howdy threatened his family that there was a problem and said they would embarrass him in front of the world. He said the fireflies were there and they were going to watch the MFT take the tag titles. Solo said he had the whole wide world in his hands as the fans booed. Solo and his MFT entered for the main event.

– Tiffany

– The MFT’s, led by Solo Sikoa, entered for the next match. [c]

– The Wyatt Sicks made their lights-out, firefly-lit entrance. There were no official championship match introductions.

(4) THE WYATT SICKS (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) w/Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan, Nikki Cross vs. THE MFT (J.C. Mateo & Tonga Loa) w/Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Lumis and Loa started off the third tag match of the evening. Lumis crawled around to be creepy and then hit a back suplex. He hit a legdrop and covered for a one-count. Gacy tagged in and got pummeled with stomps in the heel corner. Mateo tagged in and accommodated with more corner stomping. Gacy made a tag and they hit a double-team Hart Attack type clothesline. The crowd was quiet. Loa clotheslined Gacy on the outside. Then Lumis dove over the ropes but Mateo caught him and slammed him back first into the ringpost. Solo taunted the Wyatts as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Loa punched, kicked and chopped Lumis in the heel corner, then tagged out to Mateo again. The crowd chanted for the OTC. Mateo slammed Loa and covered for a two-count. Nikki Cross pounded the mat to try and rally her team and support from the fans. Lumis tried to make a tag but was cut off by Mateo. Lumis finally made the lukewarm tag. Gacy came in with a suplex on Mateo and knocked Loa off the apron. Gacy hit a cool-looking stalling Saito suplex. Gacy missed a Lionsault and Mateo covered for a nearfall. Gacy with successive cartwheels into a clothesline on Mateo and Loa, then he vaulted over the top with a flip that landed on Loa (and looked like it kicked him hard in the head). Lumis tagged in and came off the top rope with a splash and cover, but Loa made the save at one.

Talla Tonga leveled Gacy on the floor with a big boot. Rowan came over and attacked Talla which led to all hell breaking loose on the outside as everyone brawled. The referee called for the bell. The crowd chanted “let them fight” as everyone kept fighting in and out of the ring. Talla Tonga hit a cross-body off the top onto Gacy and Lumis. Rowan dropkicked Talla and clotheslined him over the top to the floor. Then Rowan powerbombed Nikki Cross from the ring onto Talla on the outside. Uncle Howdy was in the ring and was going to hit Solo with the Sister Abigail but Tama broke it up as they went off the air.

WINNERS: Double Disqualification in 11:00. The Wyatt Sicks retain the Tag Team Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a lackluster main event. As I’ve been saying for weeks, the Wyatts are tough to get behind because their push and framing has been so inconsistent. Are they heels? Are they babyfaces? Their rallying cry of “we don’t like people that don’t appreciate their friends and family” is solid if they really stuck to it. It also doesn’t help that the group lacks charisma.)

