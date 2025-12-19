WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/19): Keller’s report on Kabuki Warriors vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend, MFTs vs. Wyatts, Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre home incident

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 19, 2025 (Taped 12/15)

HERSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

[HOUR ONE]

-A five minute video recap aired of John Cena’s retirement match.

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show with Wade Barrett at his side. Tessitore said the issues with Cody and Drew McIntyre spilled to Drew’s home which they’d show later.

-They cut to Cody Rhodes leaving his bus with a beverage cup in hand. Then they showed Solo Sikoa and the MFTs arriving.

-Damien Priest made his entrance. They aired a clip of Rhea Ripley pinning Zelina Vega in their mixed tag match last week. Priest said they were forced to say goodbye to Cena. He said he thinks he can speak for so many when he says Cena inspired so many and he is the greatest of all-time. “We say thank you Cena,” he said. Fans chanted it. He said they handled business last week and now they can look ahead to 2026. Zelina Vega laughed and interrupted on the stage.

Zelina called Priest “such a hypocrite.” She said getting Ripley to fight his battles doesn’t make him a real man. “News flash, you didn’t even get the pin,” she said. She said Aleister Black broke him and he can’t come to terms with it. She pointed to the stage as Black’s music played, but Black attacked Priest from behind. Priest tried to fight back, but Black overwhelmed him and knocked him to the floor. Priest caught him by his throat and chokeslammed against the ring apron.

Priest pulled a table out from under the ring and set it up. Black recovered and bashed Priest across his back with a chair and then shoved him into the ringpost. Black put Priest on a table and then landed double-knees and drove him through the table. Black clutched his knee in pain as Vega gloated in the face of Priest. WWE officials ran out to check on Priest as Black and Zelina walked to the back.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Lash Legend and Nia Jax who were wearing Christman-themed wrestling outfits. They said they’re going to eliminate the Kabuki Warriors and then go after the tag titles. Saxton said they might not be first in line. Jax cut him off and said it doesn’t matter.

-The Kabuki Warriors made their entrance. [c]

-They showed Priest backstage being escorted to medical. Black attacked him and threw him into rolling crates and other apparatus backstage. Priest landed a Black Mass spin kick to Priest who went down and looked out of it.

(1) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. LASH LEGEND & NIA JAX

Jax and Legend made their entrance. They aired a clip of Lash beating Alexa Bliss last week in what Barrett called “the biggest singles win of her career” The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour.

Asuka and Kairi dropkicked Jax out of the ring. Asuka then used a hip attack to knock Lash to the floor. Kairi then leaped off the top rope onto both awaiting heels. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Lash and Jax lifted Kairi for a suplex, but Kairi turned it into a double DDT. Asuka excitedly encouraged a tag and then received it. She landed a dropkick on both Lash and Jax. A few minutes later, Asuka tried to powerbomb Jax off the second rope. Kairi kicked Jax which send Jax to the mat. Lash threw Asuka into the ringside steps. Kair then leaped onto Lash at ringside. Kairi climbed to the top rope, but Jax caught her mid-air and chokeslammed her. She then landed an Annihilator for the win.

WINNERS: Jax & Lash in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd wasn’t invested in a particular outcome which worked against the energy of the match.)

-Charlotte Flair and Bliss ran out and attacked Lash and Jax. Jax pulled Lash to ringside as Asuka and Kairi tried to recover at ringside. Alexa and Charlotte held up their tag belts at their music played.

-Jackie Redmond was about to interview Giulia when Kiana James she must address her first. Redmond said she doesn’t normally work on Smackdown and didn’t know the rules. Giulia said she will take on Alba Fyre and then told Chelsea Green that time is running out.

-Tessitore said they’d show the incident a McIntyre’s home next. [c]

-Tessitore plugged the AAA PLE event tomorrow night on YouTube. Then they went to Barrett and Tessitore on camera to throw to the Drew-Cody segment.

-A video aired of Nick Aldis accompanied by three police officers meeting with Drew McIntyre. He said he wanted everything documented. He said out respect and in the interest of good faith, he is visiting him, but given his actions last week, he’s not sure why he went through with it. He said if Cody wants him reinstated, they all want him reinstated. He said he’s an integral part of Smackdown, so he had a proposal and he’d like the terms. He said he’d get a match with Cody with the title on the line, but to show officials that he is repented, he’d like him to apologize to the referee he attacked. He said he’s lucky he’s not intensive care. He said there’s also a hefty fine, but his payday from Survivor Series should cover that. He told him to take it or leave it.

Drew contemplated his match for the WWE Title and said he wants it more than anything. He then said, “No.” He said it’s what Cody wants and he has to be in an unsafe working environment. Aldis said instead of another monologue about getting screwed, how about letting him know what he wants. Drew said he wants to pick the stipulation since he clearly wants to protect his golden boy. Drew told Aldis to go back to Stamford, Conn. and draw up some legal documents that says Cody cannot lay a finger on him before the WWE Title match or he will be stripped of the title. Aldis said he doesn’t like it, but it’s a deal. Drew shook hands and then let out a sinister laugh. He asked how long it’d take to draw them up. Aldis said by the end of the day.

Drew got a text which included a video of Cody showing up at his house. Drew came out to his front yard and yelled, “You seriously are showing up at my damn property!” They got into a fight which was shot cinematically with multiple camera angles. Cody yelled that Drew asked for it and yelled, “Merry Christmas, asshole!” Police separated them.

-Saxton asked Aldis for his thoughts. Aldis said everything is out of control. He said Smackdown is still without one of its biggest stars. He said what Cody did it out of line, but the incident wasn’t at a WWE event so it’s up to local authorities how it’s handled. He said Drew sent in some comments. Miz interrupted and said he wanted a match with “him.” Aldis asked if he meant Carmelo Hayes. Miz yelled that’s not who. Aldis suggested he “just say his name.” He said he can have a match against Joe Hendry last week. R-Truth sang Hendry’s song, but called him “Joe Pecci.” He told Aldis that Miz is “just mad because I saw your British balls.”

-Giulia made her entrance with Kiana. [c]

