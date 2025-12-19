WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, December 19, 2025
Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,409 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. two members of The MFTs – WWE Tag Team Title match
- The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend
- Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)
- Giulia vs. Alba Fyre
- Cody Rhodes to appear
