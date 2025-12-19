WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 19, 2025

Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,409 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. two members of The MFTs – WWE Tag Team Title match

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend

Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

Giulia vs. Alba Fyre

Cody Rhodes to appear

