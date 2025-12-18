VIP PODCAST 12/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena-Gunther, Levesque’s future, AEW vs. WWE, booker criticism by fans, RIP sports entertainment, Nevada (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What questions would you want John Cena to be asked if he would give an honest answer in an interview?

Have there been any really successful new gimmick matches in recent times? Are there any inactive past gimmick matches worth bringing back?

Thoughts on the heel/face dynamic when it came to Sol Ruca-Zaria angle

Is WWE moving away from the sports entertainment term given how Michael Cole framed Gunther beating John Cena?

Why are fans upset with a clean finish with Cena-Gunther when the majority of WWE finishes are bad and so few react negatively to those?

Why does Paul Levesque book so many bad finishes?

Who would take over if Paul Levesque were no longer in charge of Creative?

Who will the next three AEW World Champions be?

Are there any John Cena matches that should’ve happened but didn’t?

Would AEW be wise to launch an independent app like WWE Network for their primary programs with so few corporate-legacy options out there?

Was the The Rock-Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins story so extravagant that everything since has been a letdown?

Is it inevitable in this era that bookers will be targets of public criticism amongst even the mainstream fanbase for finishes or angles they don’t like?

Would it have made a difference of Gunther has been built up more going into the Cena match so the story wasn’t just about Cena, but also what Gunther had to gain or lose?

What is the ideal Continental Classic closing scenario?

Fallout!

The history of pro wrestling in Nevada?

Did Triple H take a big career risk dating Stephanie McMahon, as Stephanie said soon a recent podcast?

Could all the McMahon family be out of power by 2030?

What if WWE switched the order of the Gunther and Dominik Mysterio matches?

Could Vince have picked someone else for the spot Cena had from that same era and had success?

Could AEW have survived if WWE went head-to-head with a stronger show than NXT?

Did WWE get arrogant with the way the handled Cena’s retirement tour? Should A.J. Styles be worried he’s next?

Have they explained MJF’s role in this year’s Dynamite Diamond Ring situation?

