VIP PODCAST 12/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena-Gunther, Levesque’s future, AEW vs. WWE, booker criticism by fans, RIP sports entertainment, Nevada (109 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What questions would you want John Cena to be asked if he would give an honest answer in an interview?
- Have there been any really successful new gimmick matches in recent times? Are there any inactive past gimmick matches worth bringing back?
- Thoughts on the heel/face dynamic when it came to Sol Ruca-Zaria angle
- Is WWE moving away from the sports entertainment term given how Michael Cole framed Gunther beating John Cena?
- Why are fans upset with a clean finish with Cena-Gunther when the majority of WWE finishes are bad and so few react negatively to those?
- Why does Paul Levesque book so many bad finishes?
- Who would take over if Paul Levesque were no longer in charge of Creative?
- Who will the next three AEW World Champions be?
- Are there any John Cena matches that should’ve happened but didn’t?
- Would AEW be wise to launch an independent app like WWE Network for their primary programs with so few corporate-legacy options out there?
- Was the The Rock-Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins story so extravagant that everything since has been a letdown?
- Is it inevitable in this era that bookers will be targets of public criticism amongst even the mainstream fanbase for finishes or angles they don’t like?
- Would it have made a difference of Gunther has been built up more going into the Cena match so the story wasn’t just about Cena, but also what Gunther had to gain or lose?
- What is the ideal Continental Classic closing scenario?
- Fallout!
- The history of pro wrestling in Nevada?
- Did Triple H take a big career risk dating Stephanie McMahon, as Stephanie said soon a recent podcast?
- Could all the McMahon family be out of power by 2030?
- What if WWE switched the order of the Gunther and Dominik Mysterio matches?
- Could Vince have picked someone else for the spot Cena had from that same era and had success?
- Could AEW have survived if WWE went head-to-head with a stronger show than NXT?
- Did WWE get arrogant with the way the handled Cena’s retirement tour? Should A.J. Styles be worried he’s next?
- Have they explained MJF’s role in this year’s Dynamite Diamond Ring situation?
