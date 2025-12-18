News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns-Kevin Owens build, Bianca Belair’s loss, Otis beats Shinsuke clean in three minutes, Carmella shines on mic (134 min.)

December 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-18-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 with callers including the final TLC hype, big Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens focus, Bianca Belair loses, Otis beats Shinsuke Nakamura clean in three minutes, Carmella cuts a signature in-ring promo to build her match with Sasha Banks, with other topics provided by live callers.

Related Articles

