VIP PODCAST 12/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Cena’s retirement and the fallout from the finish, Austin Theory reveal, MJF’s return, Continental Classic, more (90 min.)

A review of WWE Smackdown including the final build for John Cena’s retirement match

A review of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event including Cena’s retirement match, the finish, the reaction to the finish, and the fallout from the reaction to the finish, plus evaluating the NXT vs. WWE matches and whether NXT gained

A review of WWE Raw including Gunther’s gloating promo and the Austin Theory reveal, with expanded thoughts on the choice to put Theory in this prominent position and if he seems to have a chance to gain from this opportunity

A review of NXT TV

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite/Collision including the return of MJF and the latest Continental Classic match results

A preview of the known matches at AEW Worlds End

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to January’s UFC debut on Paramount+

An overview of the secondary MMA market as 2025 comes to a close, with UFC as dominant a brand as it’s ever been

