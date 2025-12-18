FREE PODCAST 12/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Saturday Night’s Main Event, Austin Theory reveal, Selina Vega, Robocop, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- Saturday Night’s Main Event review
- NXT had a chance to impress
- The cowardly finish to Oba Femi-Cody Rhodes
- John Cena vs. Gunther and the correct finish; end of Sports Entertainment?
- John Cena officially retires
- What’s next for Gunther?
- Austin Theory revealed to indeed be the masked man
- Looking at how the Vision is shaping up
- Javier criticizes Punk’s promo
- Selina Vega was hit AND miss on Smackdown’s main event
- Robocop
- …and more
