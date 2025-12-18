FREE PODCAST 12/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Saturday Night’s Main Event, Austin Theory reveal, Selina Vega, Robocop, more (97 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • Saturday Night’s Main Event review
  • NXT had a chance to impress
  • The cowardly finish to Oba Femi-Cody Rhodes
  • John Cena vs. Gunther and the correct finish; end of Sports Entertainment?
  • John Cena officially retires
  • What’s next for Gunther?
  • Austin Theory revealed to indeed be the masked man
  • Looking at how the Vision is shaping up
  • Javier criticizes Punk’s promo
  • Selina Vega was hit AND miss on Smackdown’s main event
  • Robocop
  • …and more

