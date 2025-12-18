FREE PODCAST 12/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Saturday Night’s Main Event, Austin Theory reveal, Selina Vega, Robocop, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

Saturday Night’s Main Event review

NXT had a chance to impress

The cowardly finish to Oba Femi-Cody Rhodes

John Cena vs. Gunther and the correct finish; end of Sports Entertainment?

John Cena officially retires

What’s next for Gunther?

Austin Theory revealed to indeed be the masked man

Looking at how the Vision is shaping up

Javier criticizes Punk’s promo

Selina Vega was hit AND miss on Smackdown’s main event

Robocop

…and more

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com