NXT TV RESULTS (2/3): Miller’s report on seven-man ladder match to win the vacant NXT Title including Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints, The Elegance Brand vs. Zaria & Rol Ruca for TNA Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 3, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Robert Stone into his office. He told Stone that he’s done a good job in NXT and had always done everything that was asked of him, so he was making him the Interim General Manager of NXT. No mention was made of Ava, who announced her departure from WWE days ago.

-A video package was shown promoting the upcoming NXT Championship ladder match.

(1) IZZI DAME (c) (w/Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. LOLA VICE vs. THEA HAIL – Women’s North American Championship Triple Threat Match

No ring entrances for this match, as all three competitors were already in the ring. Mike Rome made the official introductions. The three women traded offense and played musical rollups until Dame caught her challengers with a double clothesline. Dame was ejected from the ring, which allowed Vice and Hail to trade submissions. Dame reappeared via a flying double codebreaker off the top turnbuckle. Hail flew off the ring apron with a hurricanrana to Shawn Spears on the floor. As the chaos continued on the floor, they (surprise) cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The large screen on the right advertised a foreign-language cartoon, Burger King, and a random commercial featuring a classic rock song while the match continued on the microscopic screen on the left. Back to full-screen, Hail assisted a Samoan drop on Vice with a blockbuster off the top. Vice got in her double-hip attack. Dame dropkicked Hail and simultaneously landed on Vice with a senton.

Hail tried her backward springboard senton on Vice, but got caught in a submission, which Dame broke up. Dame barely connected with a pump kick to Vice in a spot that was mistimed. Kelani Jordan ran out and attacked Vice by slamming a ladder onto her hand. In the ring, Hail locked in a standing Kimura, but Dame dropped her throat-first over the top rope. She followed that up with a sit-out powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Izzi Dame at 11:46 to retain the North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a very good opening match. Other than Dame’s mistimed pump kick, everything looked good, and they kept the match moving along at a quick pace. Dame is faring well in her title reign thus far and appears to be the de facto leader of The Culling, with evil mastermind Spears seeming content to let Dame take the lead.)

-In the women’s locker room, Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair congratulated Sol Ruca on her performance in the Royal Rumble. Zaria walked up and said she was tired of not getting any opportunities. She said she needed this win tonight and walked off.

-Tony D’Angelo was shown walking in the back before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-“Earlier in the week”, Andre Chase was being looked at in medical while Kale Dixon asked Uriah Connors if he had come to his senses yet. He said he was just trying to do as he was taught and create opportunities. TNA International Champion Stacks, Arianna Grace, and Lexis King walked up and ran their mouths for a few moments before Dixon challenged them to a tag team match.

-The mysterious Tony D’Angelo made his ring entrance to a new theme, which I must admit I liked very much. He said it had been about 7 months since he’s had a chance to talk to everyone, and asked that the lights be turned up so he could see everybody. He ran down his list of title accomplishments and said he was a happy man with his family a year ago. He said the responsibility of leading a family was a new experience for him, and he needed to regroup after DarkState ruined his life. He said he had to sit in a dark room and remember who he was, then ran down his amateur credentials.

-He stated that he came back the way he did because he liked people not knowing what was going on. He said he came back for two reasons, one of which is to take everything away from DarkState like they took everything away from him. The second reason, he said, we’d find out after he deals with DarkState.

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on Shiloh Hill. He said he’d been studying for his upcoming ladder match. He said Drake is conceited but dangerous, Hendry can teleport, Legacy is aerodynamic, Lennox runs in a pack, he doesn’t know if Carver can climb, and Saints is obnoxious.

-Elio LeFleur made his ring entrance prior to the commercial break. [c]

-Speed Champion Jasper Troy had a few words to say in a video before the tournament match.

(2) ELIO LEFLEUR vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY – Speed Tournament Match

Per Speed tournament rules, this match had a 3-minute time limit. The match opened with a double cross body, followed by some quick chain wrestling. LeFleur was in aerial attack mode as the second minute began. Dempsey was working on the arm of LeFleur going into the final minute. LeFleur hit a springboard knee to the side of Dempsey’s head. Dempsey executed a German suplex for a two-count, but LeFleur caught him with what I can best describe as a legscissors slam for the win.

WINNER: Elio LeFleur at 2:52 to advance.

(Miller’s Take: This was about what you’d expect from these two, given a 3-minute time limit. They are obviously high on LeFleur, but they have some serious work to do with him. He can fly and execute moves I’ve never seen, but it’s hard to get past the fact that he looks like an 18-year-old kid cosplaying as a luchador. The potential is there, though.)

-In the back, Kelly Kincaid asked Joe Hendry if he was up for the ladder match tonight. He said he’s been disappointed the last 7 months because he’s not had a championship, then predicted victory for himself tonight.

-Zaruca made their ring entrance. The friction between them was on full display as Zaria shoved Ruca to the floor while she was posing in front of her. Ruca shoved her back but tried to keep it light with a smile and a fist bump before entering the ring, neither of which was returned by Zaria. [c]

-Vic Joseph threw to a video package of what he deemed “the NXT takeover of the Royal Rumble”. NXT alumni and current roster members Je’Von Evans, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and Oba Femi were all shown making their mark in the two Rumble matches this past weekend.

-The Personal Concierge, in his usual, over-the-top, exceedingly annoying manner, introduced TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Elegance Brand. TNA management Daria Rae (formerly Sonya DeVille) was shown observing from the stands.

(3) THE ELEGANCE BRAND (Heather & M) (c) (w/The Personal Concierge & Ash) vs. ZARIA & SOL RUCA – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

The Elegance Brand poked fun at their challengers bickering with each other. Ruca was going to start the match, but Zaria hate-tagged herself in to start the match. Ruca tagged herself back in, but fell victim to offense by the champs. She managed to regain control and forced Heather into her corner, where she offered to tag out to Zaria, who refused the tag. Ruca slapped her across the chest to tag her in, which Zaria didn’t seem to approve of. She got in the ring anyway, and took over on Heather for a while, but eventually Zaruca found themselves lying on the floor. What have we learned that floor spots mean, boys and girls? That’s right, commercial break (of the split-screen variation). [c]

Sorry, sponsors, but you couldn’t take my attention away from this one. Zaria continued to get pounded on as Joseph pointed out that she had a few opportunities to tag out but wouldn’t. At one point, she started to reach for the tag, but decided not to and went back to war with M. As Zaria was incapacitated in the corner, Ruca tagged herself in and took the champs to town. Heather barely connected with a moonsault and then tagged out to M, who belly-flopped when Ruca rolled out of harm’s way.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

As Ruca performed a springboard off the ropes, Zaria tagged herself in. The two frenemies got into another shoving match with each other but avoided a charging M and Heather and hit them with a double spear. Zaria lifted M into a fireman’s carry while Ruca attempted a Sol Snatcher on Heather. Ash pulled Heather out of the ring, and M slipped off Zaria’s shoulders and shoved her into the Sol Snatcher. Ruca looked horrified at her mistake before Ash dragged her out of the ring and threw her into the steps. The Elegance brand hit a combination surfboard into a top rope stomp for the three-count.

WINNERS: The Elegance Brand at 11:35 to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

(Miller’s Take: I knew what to expect from this one the moment Zaruca made it apparent during their entrance that they were not only not on the same page but not reading the same book. Solid action throughout, with constant tension between the challengers that you could cut with a knife. It appears that they’ve finally pulled the trigger on this explosive breakup that’s been teased for several months now.)

-After the match, Daria Rae presented the champions with their belts as Zaria dismissed her partner’s concern. That’s all we got. Zaria, obviously upset, swatted away Ruca’s attempt to console her partner, but that’s all we got. NXT is certainly milking this inevitable implosion for everything they can get out of it.

-In the locker room, Evolve Champion Jackson Drake was warming up for his upcoming NXT title match. Double champion Ethan Page walked up and offered some pearls of wisdom to The Vanity Project, which they eagerly accepted. [c]

-“Right before the show”, Jaida Parker was shown outside the building soaking in “Miss Parker” chants from the crowd when Blake Monroe attacked her and threw her into a souvenir truck before being pulled off and escorted away by security.

(4) CHASE U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors w/Andre Chase) vs. LEXIS KING & STACKS (w/Arianna Grace)

Once again, the competitors were already in the ring, awaiting the referee to call for the bell. Connors and Stacks started for their respective teams. Connors exploded with a high dropkick. Dixon tagged himself in, which didn’t seem to sit very well with Connors. After a short period of time getting beaten on by his opponents, Dixon got the tag to Connors, who didn’t fare much better. Dixon tagged himself in again, but fell victim to a Coronation from King.

WINNERS: Lexis King & Stacks at 3:40.

(Miller’s Take: Not much to this match at all. This was, quite simply, an abbreviated, less interesting version of the story coming out of the previous match. Connors appears to be ready to move on from Chase U. Personally, I like the team and would prefer to see them together, but we’ll see what happens here.)

-After the match, Connors left his teammates in the ring and followed King and Stacks to the back.

-Fatal Influence was shown walking through the bowels of the Performance Center before they cut to a commercial. [c]

-Back from the break, Fatal Influence was in the ring. Jacy Jayne bragged about her Royal Rumble appearance. She said she eliminated Kelani Jordan while the crowd went wild for her. She then expressed anger and resentment towards Sol Ruca for eliminating her and stealing her thunder. She said she was a better double champion than Sol was. She said she was going to kill the hype and started to announce Ruca as her next challenger, but was interrupted by Zaria.

-She said Sol had plenty of opportunities, and it was time for her to make her own opportunities. Jayne mocked her and said everyone loves Sol but only tolerates her. Jayne, always recognizing a fire that needs stoking, said Sol earned her opportunities while Zaria hasn’t done a thing. Jayne was interrupted by Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair. Grey told Jayne it took all of Fatal Influence to beat her. Zaria told Grey to stay out of her way. Sinclair told her Grey deserved a title shot way more than she did. Zaria told Sinclair she’s not a sidekick like she is. Sinclair said they wouldn’t have dropped the ball in a Knockouts title match like she did.

-Sol Ruca’s music hit. She said she’s sure Kendal and Wren both want title shots, then fired a volley at Zaria by noting that Kendal and Wren are still friends. Jayne said she wanted no part of this “weird couples therapy”, then said she only called out Sol. Interim GM Robert Stone came out to mostly boos and said that next week, WrenQCC would face Zaruca, with the woman who scores the winning pinfall earning a shot at Jayne’s NXT title in three weeks in Atlanta.

-Kelly Kincaid caught up with Kelani Jordan, who said Lola Vice can’t knock out anyone after she just broke her hand.

-Ricky Saints made his ring entrance before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

-The other competitors were shown making their way to the ring on the left while pizza and NASCAR were advertised on the right. Back from the break, WrenQCC were in a lounge area with Charley Dempsey. They talked excitedly about their upcoming opportunity for an NXT title match, while Dempsey lamented not having anything going on for himself. King, Stacks, Grace, and Uriah Connors walked in together. King asked Dempsey if he had given any thought to what they talked about before they cut away from the segment.

(5) RICKY SAINTS vs. DION LENNOX vs. JACKSON DRAKE vs. SHILOH HILL vs. KEANU CARVER vs. SEAN LEGACY vs. JOE HENDRY – NXT Championship Ladder Match

Unfortunately, an inspired Booker T croaked along with Hendry’s entrance music before the bell. As expected, Carver was the dominant force as the match began. He slammed a few men on a ladder before being backdropped onto it himself. Saints got caught while he was staring at his hand by Hendry, who slammed a ladder into him. He tried scaling the ladder but was stopped by Drake. Hendry picked up Drake and chucked him over the top rope and onto the competitors on the floor before launching himself over the top and onto his six opponents. With everyone on the floor, it was the perfect time for a commercial break. [c]

When they returned, the brawl on the floor continued. To the astonishment of Hill, Carver snapped one of the ladders in two with his bare hands. In the ring, Legacy was stopped from climbing the ladder by Drake. They both climbed and fought at the top of the ladder but stopped in amazement to watch Hill use the broken ladder as a pair of stilts as he approached them. Carver lifted him on his shoulders and dropped him.

Drake hit a swanton to a bent-over Legacy, then climbed the ladder. He leaped onto an approaching Carver, who caught him and tried throwing him over the top, but Drake flipped him over the top and to the floor. He dived onto his opponents on the floor before they cut to the second commercial break of the match, this time of the split-screen variety. [c]

Again, fast food was featured on the right screen while ladders and bodies were strewn everywhere on the left screen. When they returned to full-screen, Legacy was yanked off the ladder by Hill. On the outside, Carver was destroying everyone with a ladder until Hill hit a leaping senton on Carver while he was holding the ladder. Hill yanked out his tooth and started slamming Carver with a ladder. Everyone teamed up on Carver, burying him in ladders. Hill broke away from the coordinated attack and ran into the ring to try setting up a ladder but was stopped. Legacy placed Drake on a ladder that was balanced between another ladder and the ring ropes, then hit a 450 splash that looked like it hurt Legacy more than Drake.

With two ladders set side-by-side, four men fought to grasp the belt. Lennox had his hand on the belt, but was stopped by Hendry, who threw him outside and launched him into the ring post. Carver came back to life and took out Hendry with a ladder. He pounced Drake over the barrier and into a row of “fans”, then pounced Hill. He charged Legacy and pounced him through a wall as Saints looked on in dismay. Saints tried to hurry and climb the ladder, but Carver climbed the one next to him. Saints shoved Carver off the ladder, and he took an extremely nasty bump through a ladder that was propped up on the outside. Saints and Hendry both grabbed the belt. Hendry bounced the belt off the head of Saints, who then fell backward and bounced off the ladder that was propped up on the ropes. Hendry unlatched and took possession of the belt.

WINNER: Joe Hendry at 22:47 to win the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was the best ladder match I’ve seen in a very long time. The sight of Hill using the broken ladder as a pair of stilts in the ring was a huge crowd-pleaser. Carver, like Oba Femi in the Royal Rumble, asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with. This was also one of the longest matches in recent NXT history, and they made every minute count. Everyone performed their parts brilliantly, a great story was told, and I believe the right man won. This was superb!)

-After the match, Hendry celebrated atop the ladder while the broken bodies of his opponents lay beneath him.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was certainly a show worth watching. I wish Ava’s departure had been addressed at the beginning of the show. Shawn Michaels could have simply prefaced his appointment of Stone as Interim GM by stating that Ava had resigned, but instead, the casual fan was left in the dark. Stone is the logical choice for the position, but I will miss Ava. I know she has her detractors, but I think she played very well off everybody, especially Ethan Page. They are prolonging the Zaruca split by one more week at least, but at this point, it appears they’re finally ready to pull the trigger on it. The Speed match was pretty much a throwaway, and the Chase U vs. King & Stacks match served only to separate Connors from his stable. Other than that, this was a very good outing for NXT that left me looking forward to the upcoming show in Atlanta.