AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2026
Where: LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PEARL THEATER AT THE PALMS
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,442 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,773. The arena has a capacity of 2,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- MJF vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship Eliminator match
- Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Ídolo
- Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – AEW National Championship match
- “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Mark Davis
