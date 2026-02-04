AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2026

Where: LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PEARL THEATER AT THE PALMS

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,442 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,773. The arena has a capacity of 2,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship Eliminator match

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Ídolo

Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – AEW National Championship match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Mark Davis

