AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/28): Keller’s report on Statlander vs. Thekla for Women’s Title, Moxley vs. Ace Austin vs. Continental Title, FTR vs. David & Doyle for Tag Titles, plus MJF, Omega

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 28, 2026

CEDAR PARK , TEX. AT H-E-B CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAXREPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported at show time 3,013 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,227. The arena has a capacity of 8,700 spectators when configured for concerts. The last time at this venue on Feb. 12, 2025, they drew 2,828.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/g2tre9nqnf

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. ROCKY ROMERO

As Omega made his ring entrance in a cold open for the show, Excalibur introduced the show. The bell rang 1 minute into the show and Romero attacked him. Omega fought back right away. Omega slingshot himself over the top rope and nearly overshot Romero below at ringside. Excalibur said Samoa Joe suffered a non-contact injury this week and is out for a while. Taz said it’s tough to get hurt while training. Excalibur plugged scheduled matches and segments as graphics appeared in the lower left corner.

Omega caught a kneeling Romero with a running knee to the back of his head as Romero as Sammy Guevara-ing for the camera. He followed with a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel for the win.

WINNER: Omega in 4:00.

-Tony Schiavone entered the ring in his suit with bright yellow sneakers and a matching tie. “Who is dressing Schiavone lately?” asked Taz. Schiavone congratulated Omega for being “back in classic wrestling shape.” Schiavone said he’s one fo the four top contenders along with “Hangman” Adam Page, Andrade, and Swerve Strickland. He said at Grand Slam Australia on Feb. 14, the two top contenders will wrestle to earn a shot at the AEW World Title at Revolution on March 15.

Omega said he hasn’t felt this good in years. He said AEW is supposed to be the place where the best wrestle, and he if he didn’t think he was ready, he wouldn’t aim for MJF’s AEW World Title. He said he will become champion. He was interrupted by “Hangman” Page’s music.

Hangman said he’d rather be fighting beside him than thinking about fighting against him, but with the World Title at stake, so be it. He said he made the mistake of looking beyond Samoa Joe and The Opps. He said because of Hook and a kick to the balls from MJF, he lost the title. He said this time is different. He said as much fire and passion as Omega has, he will not be the next champion, nor will it be Andrade or Swerve Strickland. He said he will be. He got a mix of cheers and boos throughout listing those names. Swerve’s music then played.

Swerve and Prince Nana walked out. Swerve said since he returned, he hasn’t been pinned. He said he believes he has just as much of a claim to the World Title as Hangman. He said he is going to come back and win the title. He said he doesn’t care who he has to stomp out, ravage, and go through to get what he wants. He said it can be against anybody. He approached Omega and said, “I do mean anybody.” Omega said he fancies himself being pretty astute at reading the room and as much as he and Hangman have their eyes on the belt, there seems to be animosity between them. He said it seems like he is looking for a fight. Swerve laughed and said, “Oh, Kenny, more than you know.” Don Callis interrupted.

“I have something to say,” Callis said as he walked out onto the stage. Fans booed. He said Swerve should enjoy being undefeated while he can because Andrade will pin him later. Callis said Daddy is there to tell Omega that Andrade is coming for him next. Callis said he hasn’t forgotten about Hangman, either. He said The Don Callis Family runs the show. Omega’s music played, but Omega asked them to cut his music.

Omega said maybe Callis should have been worried about himself and not others. Omega charged at him, but Callis fled to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: There was a strange moment there where nothing happened and Omega’s music then played, and Omega told them to cut it. I wouldn’t rule out that Omega was supposed to speak before his music played and then he remembered or someone jostled him. It just felt like oddly timed otherwise. A solid scene-setting segment with a solid showing from Omega with more stress on him being in shape again, and then three top babyfaces all making their cases, ending with build for the TV main event.)

-Excalibur hyped upcoming matches on the show. Then a vignette aired on the Kris Statlander vs. Thekla main event for the AEW Title. Willow offered a shot at their tag titles on Collision if they stay out of the AEW World Title match later.

-Jon Moxley made his entrance, starting in the concourse area. Renee Paquette stood at ringside and said Ace Austin wasn’t able to compete on Saturday on Collision against Katusyori Shibata due to travel issues. She said he was on a four-match win streak in ROH and now he is facing Moxley instead tonight.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. ACE AUSTIN

Someone held up a sign that said “We Miss you Louie Spicolli. Happy Birthday.” The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Moxley kicked Austin in the face and Excalibur laughed like he heard the funniest joke ever. Excalibur explained if he wins or lasts the time limit against Moxley, he will earn a shot at the Continental Title.

ADVERTISED MATCHES AND SEGMENTS

Kris Statlander vs. Thekla – AEW Women’s World Championship match

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. David & Doyle – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade El Idolo

Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon – TNT Championship match

MJF to appear