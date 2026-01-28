FREE PODCAST 1/28 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Special Flashback: (1-26-2021) Keller & Thurston in-depth discussion on Peacock-WWE announcement, WWE business model changes, would fans benefit (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-26-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics who broke down the Peacock-WWE Network deal including how it would affect WWE’s business and WWE’s fans. Also, an overview of the WWE business model, how the pandemic has changed it, and where it could end up in five years based on the changing media landscape and various competing media empires who will vie for WWE’s product and fanbase. Plus, was WWE Network a success or not? Was the Wall Street Journal correct that this Peacock deal shows how tough it is for an independent streaming entity to succeed? What does this mean for non-U.S.-based fans? And more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com