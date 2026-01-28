Undertaker says wrestlers are “too comfortable” talking about the business

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Undertaker believes wrestlers are getting too comfortable talking about behind-the-scenes aspects of wrestling he said during a discussion about WWE Unreal on the Jan. 28 edition of his Six Feet Under podcast.

“The actual presentation and everything is wonderful, right?,” said Undertaker about WWE Unreal on Netflix. “From my aspect and my end of the business, I don’t like it and everybody’s going to say, ‘Oh my God, that’s an old school guy trying to protect kayfabe.’ Look, I don’t care if it’s 2025, it’s 1990, or it’s 1984. Everybody understands what wrestling is. Everybody knows. Ain’t no big veil been lifted — except I don’t want to go to see a magician and know how he’s doing everything and I understand that there’s a huge part they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, I want to do that.’ But there’s still that aspect.”

The Undertaker said in addition to seeing wrestlers talk about the business openly on WWE Unreal, he has a hard time doing the same on his own podcast. “I think we’re too comfortable now in talking about our business and I struggle on these podcasts too because it’s hard to talk,” said Undertaker. “t’s hard to talk and tell stories without lifting it up a little bit, but I think we’ve gone too far and again, I understand. Everyone knows what it is, what we do, but there’s got to be a little bit of mystery.”

The Undertaker is currently working for WWE with the AAA promotion in Mexico as one of the lead writers on the creative team. The Undertaker retired from WWE in 2020 and is a former seven time champion in WWE holding the WWE/WWF Championship four times and the World Hvt. Championship three times. WWE recently released WWE Unreal Season 2 on Netflix on Jan. 20 and the show has already been renewed for a third season.