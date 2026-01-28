FREE PODCAST 1/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Fightt Pro Enter the Fight Round 3 including Scott vs. Deeb, Titus vs. Edwards, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Fightt Pro Wrestling’s Enter the Fight Round 3. The promotion still can’t spell, but does continue to present an intriguing alternative vision of pro wrestling as sport with rankings and a points system, and featuring a lot of very good technical matches, including Gia Scott vs. Serena Deeb, Rhett Titus vs. O’Shay Edwards, Ryan Mooney vs. Matt Quay, and more. We talk about the promotion’s strengths and weakness, if its complicated rule set is to its advantage, and what its prospects are. We also take a look at the extremely disappointing debut of Jordan Price and Alex Price as contracted members of the AEW roster. For VIP listeners, we dip back to Beyond Wrestling for the much anticipated return of Jonathan Gresham facing Ryan Clancy in a technical masterpiece and the much-dreaded Krule vs. Gaby Forza match for the IWTV title.

