VIP PODCAST 1/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Omega vs. Alexander, Brody King confronts MJF, Swerve vs. Knight, Shafir both a babyface and a heel, more (19 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 28 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF’s exchange with Brody King, Kenny Omega back in the game, Tomasso Ciampa’s AEW debut, Kris Statlander defending against Thekla, Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade, The Young Bucks declare they’re going back to their roots, and much more.
