FREE PODCAST 1/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Ciampa’s debut, Andrade’s big win, MJF-Brody King, Young Bucks go retro, Omega’s push, Schiavone’s shoes, Callis, Taz, more (118 min.)

January 29, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester discuss the Andrade win over Swerve Strickland in the main event, the MJF-Brody King interaction,  Tomasso Ciampa’s AEW debut, The Young Bucks bringing back the tassels, Kenny Omega back in the game, Kris Statlander retaining against Thekla, and more with live chat interaction throughout.

