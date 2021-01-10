VIP AUDIO 1/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (1-14-2016) Matt Hardy with insights on how WWE Creative deals differently with different wrestlers, angle with wife, plus bonus Gunner (Jaxson Ryker) interview (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (1-14-2016). His guest was Matt Hardy who talks about the new season of TNA on Pop TV, the angle he’s involved in with his wife Reby Sky, brother Jeff, and opponent EC3. Also, how has TNA changed over time and who does he like in TNA and what changes are coming. Also, WWE topics including how WWE creative worked with wrestlers differently during his years there. And more, including callers. Then Wade takes calls and chats about other topics for the remainder of the hour.

Then a bonus interview conducted by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill with former TNA star Gunner, now known as Jaxson Ryker in WWE, with live calls and emails. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell breaking down the latest news, events, and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO