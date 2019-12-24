12/15 STARDOM GODDESS OF STARS report: Hazuki vs. Oedo Tai in a gauntlet match, Stars vs. TCS in a ten-woman elimination match

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

STARDOM GODDESS OF STARS

DECEMBER 15, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN AT SHIN-KIBA 1ST RING

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Iida wanted to win with her Iidabashi. Onozaki said this one was nostalgic (with all three being members of Jungle Assault Nation this time last year). Tora hoped we’d enjoy it.

(1) NATSUKO TORA vs. SAYA IIDA vs. LEO ONOZAKI

Tora hit the swing-out side slam on Onozaki while Iida was down and out at ringside.

WINNER: Natsuko Tora in 6:20.

(Pageot’s Perspective: With the state of Oedo Tai right now Tora’s either in for a big push, getting elevated to the top three in the group, or the whole faction will crumble and her future will become a question mark.)

-Rina wanted to beat “those guys.” Hoshino mentioned that Kamitani was 2019 rookie of the year and seemed quite upset about that.

(2) SAYA KAMITANI & ITSUKI HOSHINO vs. HINA & RINA

The sisters worked over Hoshino until Kamitani made the tag. Two running shooting star presses finished off Hina.

WINNERS: Kamitani & Hoshino in 7:03.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Hoshino might be new but she already recognizes that Kamitani is a traitor and a lout. Perfect QQ material, honestly. Petition for Hoshino & Iida to start 3939 Tag.)

-Kagetsu tried to start a promo but Martina sidetracked them all and it quickly devolved into nothingness. Priestley said this was her last match of the year and she would see us in 2020.

(3) QUEEN’S QUEST (Bea Priestley & Artist Of Stardom Champions Momo Watanabe, AZM, & SWA World Champion & Future Of Stardom Champion Utami Hayashishita) vs. OEDO TAI (Kagetsu, Natsu Sumire, Jamie Hayter, & Session Moth Martina)

Oedo Tai attacked and the action of course spilled into the crowd. In the end Martina took offense from all four opponents and was pinned off a bridging German suplex from Hayashishita.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 9:12.

-Both teams left as a blonde woman jumped into the ring and grabbed a microphone. She called back Hayashishita. It was Maika from Taka Michinoku’s promotion Just Tap Out. They previously had a Future Of Stardom title match scheduled before Hayashishita got injured. The rescheduled match is January 14 and she wanted Hayashishita to put the belt on the line again. Hayashishita condescended to her, then accepted.

(Pageot’s Perspective: None of the rookies on the roster are credible threats to Hayashishita so maybe a big upset here will solve the problem and introduce Maika to the Stardom roster in a significant way.)

-Miyagi said nothing. Giulia said she was going to be cutting her down.

(4) ANDRAS MIYAGI vs. GIULIA

Giulia avoided a tombstone and made Miyagi tap to Stealth Viper in near silence.

WINNER: Giulia in 7:33.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Can you do a losing streak angle with a wrestler that the audience has no emotional investment in? I guess the lack of any clear foreshadowing or direction creates curiosity, if nothing else. Giulia is quickly becoming the top heel in Stardom.)

-Kimura said TCS are the island of misfit toys. She wasn’t so confident about this one. Kyona said this was Lucas’ last show of her tour. Stars discussed Hoshiki accidentally eliminating herself by going over the top rope in their last elimination match.

(5) STARS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani, Wonder Of Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, & Starlight Kid) vs. TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Hana Kimura, Ruaka, Zoe Lucas, & Goddess Of Stardom Champions Jungle Kyona & Konami) – ELIMINATION MATCH

Iwatani and Kyona started. Tags to Kid and Ruaka. A ten-woman suplex chain saw TCS take Stars over. Ruaka hit a crossbody on Kid. All of TCS ran a train on Kid in the corner. Kid rolled up Ruaka.

Ruaka was eliminated at 9:43.

Lucas and Nakano jumped into the fray. Tiger feint kick from Kid. A tiger suplex and facebuster put away the Brit.

Zoe Lucas was eliminated at 11:17.

Kyona went after Nakano. Kid hit her twisting splash. Kyona with the swinging sleeperhold. She ragdolled Kid and the ref called it.

Starlight Kid was eliminated at 12:44.

Kashima tried to catch Kyona by surprise but she survived her offense and tagged Kimura. Kashima submitted to the ground octopus hold to tie things up again.

Saki Kashima was eliminated at 13:45.

Kimura celebrated on the ropes and Iwatani dumped her over to the apron. She made it back in safely and hit a vertical suplex on Iwatani. Iwatani looked for a top rope hurricanrana on Kimura but Kyona pushed her over and onto the apron. Kimura charged but Iwatani caught her with a scissorhold and managed to wrest her over. The two women fought on the apron. Kimura wanted the package piledriver. Iwatani with a roundhouse kick. Kyona looked to shove off of Iwatani but she hit Kimura by mistake.

Hana Kimura was eliminated at 16:16.

Nakano tried to dump Kyona but knocked Iwatani off by mistake.

Mayu Iwatani was eliminated at 16:25.

It came down to the tag champs vs. DREAM*SHiNE again. The champs tossed Nakano aside and double-teamed Hoshiki. Stereo superkicks from Stars sent them to the floor. Hoshiki climbed up for a crossbody before remembering what happened last time. She climbed through the ropes first so that she wouldn’t eliminate herself again. Nakano did the same and they hit their stereo high crossbodies to Kyona and Konami at ringside. Tandem knee strikes to Kyona. Clothesline to Hoshiki. Running double knees caught Kyona for a three-count.

Jungle Kyona was eliminated at 18:39.

Konami tried her best to fight off both opponents. She managed to dispose of Hoshiki long enough to lock the triangle lancer on Nakano for the tap.

Tam Nakano was eliminated at 20:04.

The white belt and her challenger traded kicks. German suplex from Konami. Hoshiki countered a lancer attempt into a roll-up for two. Sleeperhold from Konami. Bridging suplex for two. Cloverleaf into a wrist submission and Hoshiki gave up.

WINNER: Konami for Tokyo Cyber Squad in 22:35.

-Konami said she won with the Final Lancer. She has a lot of lancers, even some we haven’t seen yet. She told Hoshiki she would show her many on December 24. It will be a White (belt) Christmas!

(Pageot’s Perspective: Fun match that showed off everyone’s personalities and built hype toward the big white belt match on Christmas Eve. Konami vs. Hoshiki has probably been the biggest feud in Stardom this year going back to the Cinderella tournament in April and both could be considered the MVP’s of the year.)

-Hazuki said these are her last singles matches against Oedo Tai. She wanted to have fun. That’s all!

(6) HAZUKI vs. OEDO TAI – GAUNTLET MATCH

Each match had a one-minute time limit. Hazuki entered and was introduced alone. Her first opponent made her entrance.

(6a) HAZUKI vs. KAGETSU

Kagetsu laid down. Hazuki covered but Kagetsu kicked out at two. Hazuki grabbed a bottle of water and spit in her face. Kagetsu did the same. They went back and forth over and over until time limit expired.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 1:00.

-They kept going. The referee told them the match was over so they both sprayed him too and high-fived. Hazuki tried to dry her face off with her shirt while Sumire ran out and climbed to the top rope.

(6b) HAZUKI vs. NATSU SUMIRE

Hazuki spotted her, Sumire jumped down, and Hazuki spit water in her face too. Sumire threw her into the corner for a crotch assault. Hazuki moved and Sumire crashed. Hazuki hit a facewash instead. Inverted atomic drop from Sumire. Kagetsu held Hazuki in the corner as the clock ran out.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 1:00.

-Sumire ignored the bell and hit her crotch assault successfully.

(6c) HAZUKI vs. SESSION MOTH MARTINA

Around the ring roll-ups in circles and circles. Martina dodged a pump kick and returned the roll-up circle favor to Hazuki. The clock ran out while they were still rolling.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 1:00.

(6d) HAZUKI vs. JAMIE HAYTER

Forearms from Hazuki. Clothesline from Hayter. Backbreaker. Ushigoroshi.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 0:45.

-Tora hit a back senton on Hazuki while she was still down.

(6e) HAZUKI vs. NATSUKO TORA

Quick cover but Hazuki kicked out. Headlock. Tora and Sumire held Hazuki in the ropes and stuffed the yellow retracting ribbon in her mouth. Kagetsu grabbed the other end and ran up into the stands. She let go and it whipped back and nailed Hazuki in the mouth. Sumire wanted to go again but Hazuki reversed out and set Tora up. Sumire got partway into the crowd before realizing, then happily continued anyway. The time ran out.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 1:00.

-Sumire let go and Tora took the whiplash into her face. With the gauntlet seemingly concluded Hazuki checked on Tora. A voice screeched over the house mic. “Wait a minute!” It was… Itsuki Hoshino?? She said she debuted November 23. With Hazuki’s retirement coming there’s only one show left at Korakuen Hall. She asked for one singles match before she retired. Hazuki laughed and nodded.

(6f) HAZUKI vs. ITSUKI HOSHINO

Hoshino hit a series of dropkicks that Hazuki no-sold. One dropkick from Hazuki put the rookie down. Facewash. Hurricanrana from Hoshino for two. Brainbuster.

WINNER: Hazuki in 0:59.

-Leo Onozaki ran out and raised her arm. The bell rang.

(6g) HAZUKI vs. LEO ONOZAKI

Forearms from Onozaki. Running cutter. Another. Roll-up. Hazukistral!

WINNER: Hazuki in 0:40.

-Sumire offered a bottle of water to Hazuki, happy they could finally go home. Saya Iida ran out.

(6h) HAZUKI vs. SAYA IIDA

A winded Hazuki tried to get to her feet. Dropkick from Iida. She set up Hazuki for a facewash of her own (the disrespect!) but Hazuki turned it around and hit her. They traded forearms while the clock ran out.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 1:00.

-Saya Kamitani appeared on the other side of the apron. “Me too please!!!” Hazuki was exhausted. The ref called for the bell.

(6i) HAZUKI vs. SAYA KAMITANI

Dropkick from Kamitani. Hazuki avoided a shooting star press and hit a pump-kick. Missile dropkick from the rookie. Boston crab but the time expired.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 1:00.

-“Bow down to the queens” came over the speaker system. Hazuki groaned. Her archenemy AZM came out and climbed to the top rope. Double-stomp to Hazuki who was still recovering on the mat.

(6j) HAZUKI vs. AZM

Classic high speed action. Tilt-a-whirl armbar from AZM. Rope break. Hurricanrana into a pin.

WINNER: AZM in 0:45.

-All of Oedo Tai checked on Hazuki. Sumire fanned her with a towel as it appeared we were finally done. AZM was bawling as Hazuki crawled to her on her knees and they hugged.

Hazuki took a mic. She said that was rough, it was only supposed to be Oedo Tai. AZM beat her now but she was supposed to beat her for the high speed title. It’s too late now. This was her last show at Shinkiba. It was here in July 2014 that blonde, troublesome Reo Hazuki was born. After various phases she was drafted by Oedo Tai. She started to tear up. At first it was quite difficult but… She had to stop to wipe away the tears. She thanked Kagetsu and Oedo Tai. She addressed Tora and said she chose to face her in her retirement match.

Tora told her to save the tears until she faces her. Tora wants to cry too but she’s being patient. She always wanted a singles match against Hazuki. Now it’s their first and last. They won’t be fighting as members of Oedo Tai.

Kagetsu said she honestly thought Hazuki would take over Oedo Tai but instead she’s leaving. She needs to find a new, next leader now. That’s not a match that takes place in the ring, that’s something she can only find in the locker room. Kagetsu is the leader of Oedo Tai but she’s also the Prime Minister of Stardom. Can she change the subject? She called out Mayu Iwatani.

Kagetsu asked if Iwatani was happy winning the Tokyo Sport award. Kagetsu’s been wrestling tough matches while Iwatani’s been coasting in tag action. She told the fans to get their photos with Iwatani and the red belt today because it would be their last chance. 2019 would not end with her as champion. With Kagetu’s plans for next year she has to win the belt. Kagetsu and Oedo Tai will be on top.

Iwatani said there have only ever been three actual red belts produced. The one she carries was the first belt for inaugural World Of Stardom Champion Nanae Takahashi. It’s a brand new one that only she wore, the very first belt. As a first generation Stardom student she inherited the belt and will make a new history. She will never let Kagetsu have this belt. But she is happy to face her in the final match of the year. She vowed to drop Kagetsu back down to the bottom of the ladder.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Whew. The gauntlet match was a ton of fun. Very funny stuff with Oedo Tai half. Intriguing when Hoshino showed up (teasing of an Oedo Tai future for her?) and then quite funny again with the other rookies as it became clear they weren’t about to let her leave so easily. AZM pinning her in the end is perfect with their long history. I guess my only criticism is Hayter pinning her earlier. If AZM was the only person to pick up a win that would have been an even better story.

The post-match was emotional. I was fine until AZM started sobbing. That got me. All we can do is hope that this retirement turns out in the end to be only a hiatus and Hazuki returns in a few years like Hoshiki did. The interaction between Kagetsu and Iwatani was very good. Iwatani being a gen 1 member of Stardom and holding a classic title belt is really symbolic as we head into 2020 and this new era of Stardom. I fully expect Kagetsu to lose in her challenge. That, coupled with Hazuki’s retirement and Miyagi’s dismissal, really raises a lot of questions about the future of Oedo Tai. It’s a very good hook going into the new year. Stardom is fantastic with their characterization and in-ring action. If they can add more storytelling they’ll be the total package.)