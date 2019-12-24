FREE PODCAST 12/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn: Joe stands up to Seth & AOP, Rey defends U.S. Title, 2020 ideas for Drew and Aleister, plus some AEW-NXT talk (103 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about Raw with live callers including the Seth Rollins U.S. Title challenge against Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch’s promo, Samoa Joe standing up to AOP and Seth, the continuation of squash/enhancement matches, the state of Raw’s roster including whether anyone qualifies as “underutilized” at this point, Becky Lynch-Asuka segment, where they should go in 2020 in terms of feuds for Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black, some closing conversation about AEW vs. NXT and AEW vs. WWE in general, and more.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO